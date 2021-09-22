CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Current top scams for seniors

By Morning Show Producer
foxbaltimore.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the most recent 2020 BBB Scam Tracker Risk Report, romance scams continued to be the riskiest scams for ages 55 through 64. "Believe me, our scam tracker indicates those numbers continue to rise during COVID," said Angie Barnett, President/CEO of the BBB of Greater Maryland, Inc. One of the...

foxbaltimore.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hutchinson News

BBB warns that scams against seniors persist

For years, your Better Business Bureau (BBB) has been warning about the “grandparent scam.” Also known as the “emergency scam,” the ploy has been around for a long time and shows no sign of retiring. This year’s September 12 designation as Grandparent’s Day is an opportunity to revisit how the scam works and how it can be thwarted. In addition, there are other schemes frequently used to rob from seniors.
PUBLIC SAFETY
crimewatchpa.com

BEWARE OF PHONE SCAMS!

We have received information from a resident alerting us to a phone scam of a male caller reporting to be with law enforcement soliciting personal information. As a reminder, do not share personal information, banking information or credit card information with any unknown callers. Please contact your local law enforcement agency or 911 Center to verify the validity of the caller claiming to be with law enforcement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
cbslocal.com

Authorities Are Warning About Medicare Scam Targeting Seniors

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With the pandemic on everyone’s mind, especially seniors, scammers are now preying on people concerned about their health and Medicare coverage. Seniors across the country are receiving robocalls that claim to be from Medicare. Some calls are from people claiming to be a “patient advocates,” giving warnings...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Scams#Phone Fraud#Prepaid Debit Cards#Emotion#Covid#Bbb#Greater Maryland Inc
bocaratontribune.com

5 Tips to Protect Seniors from Financial Scams Right Now

(StatePoint) Social isolation among seniors is not only linked to numerous negative health consequences like depression and cardiovascular disease, but it’s also a primary contributing factor in financial exploitation and scams. Estimated to affect one in 10 older adults and cost billions annually, the threat of elder financial fraud is pervasive, and especially so right now.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Houston Chronicle

BBB on Seniors: Look out for vacation scams

With travel on the rise, scammers are lying in wait to cash in on the lucrative business of vacation scams. The BBB Scam Tracker is reporting over $375,000 lost to travel scams in just the first half of 2021, in North America alone, with plenty of potential for loss to vacation goers in the coming months. Be on the lookout for these popular schemes and red flags when booking your next getaway.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WZVN-TV

Officials warn of text scam appearing to be from legitimate companies

Officials with the Better Business Bureau are warning people about text message scams that seemingly come from big-name companies. “We call it smishing- SMS- for text messaging,” Bryan Oglesby said, from the Better Business Bureau. Smishing is a new way for cybercriminals to steal money and identities. Scammers act like...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
texomashomepage.com

What the Tech: Smishing scams

Scammers will try anything to get your money, and one of their tactics now is not email or robocalls; it’s through text messages. Several consumer protection groups have issued warnings about “Smishing” scams that have taken over $54 million from victims just this year. Jamey Tucker explains how the scam...
PUBLIC SAFETY
allongeorgia.com

CONSUMER ALERT: New Twist on Grandparent Scam

Attorney General Chris Carr is warning Georgians about the latest version of the grandparent scam. The scam still starts with a phone call from someone pretending to be your grandchild, one of his/her friends, a lawyer or a law enforcement officer. The caller then describes an urgent scenario requiring that thousands of dollars be sent immediately, e.g. your grandchild will go to jail if you don’t send bail money or he or she became ill while traveling in a foreign country and needs money to come home. If impersonating the grandchild, the scammer may speak softly or cry so that the victim is less likely to question why the grandchild’s voice sounds different. The “grandchild” may beg you not to tell their parents what’s going on. They may even tell you to lie to the bank if questioned about the reason for the withdrawal. In a new twist, rather than asking the victim to wire money, pay with gift cards or even mail cash, (all red flags of a scam), the scammers say they will send someone to the person’s house to pick up the money. Once the victim pays the money to the courier (often an unwitting Uber or Lyft driver), there’s virtually no way to get it back. What’s more, the scammers may call back, claiming they need more money.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popular Science

Cryptocurrency scammers are mining dating sites for victims

If your new online love seems too good to be true, the FBI is warning that, well, you might be right. The agency put out a Public Service Announcement last week to raise awareness of a new trend in online romance scams. In the first seven months of the year, the FBI says it received more than 1,800 complaints about a grift that involves getting victims to invest or trade cryptocurrency and has resulted in approximately $133.4 million in losses.
INTERNET
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Casey pushes bill to have banks, businesses aid seniors in detecting scams

Americans age 60 years and older have lost more than $141 million since the beginning of last year in pandemic-related scams, U.S. Sen. Bob Casey’s aging committee revealed Thursday, as they highlighted the case of a Pennsylvania senior who was tricked into wiring money to a man because she believed he was a suitable romantic partner.
CONGRESS & COURTS
thepennyhoarder.com

Who Gets Your Social Security if You Die Tomorrow?

Most of us never see the first 6.2% of our paychecks. That money goes straight to Social Security, with the primary goal of giving you a monthly retirement benefit someday. But what if you suddenly died tomorrow? What happens to all that money you’ve paid into the system?. Who Gets...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Motley Fool

3 Pitfalls of Using an Online Bank

Here are some drawbacks you might encounter if you opt to do your banking online. When it comes to opening a checking or savings account, you have choices. You can use a brick-and-mortar bank, or you can use an online bank. Online banks definitely have their perks. For one thing,...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Motley Fool

Here's What to Do if You Own a Home and Are on Social Security

Struggling to get by on Social Security? Your home could be the solution. There's a reason why people are often advised to save for retirement in a 401(k) or IRA. Social Security generally doesn't pay older adults enough money to live comfortably. According to the Social Security Administration, the average retired worker today collects $1,543 a month, which helps pay some of the bills, but it may not cover all expenses.
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy