AUTO RACING: NASCAR heads to Las Vegas as IndyCar wraps

NASCAR CUP SERIES

South Point 400

Site: Las Vegas, Nevada.

Schedule: Sunday, race, 7 p.m. (NBCSN)

Track: Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 267 laps, 400.5 miles.

Last year: Kurt Busch won after starting ninth.

Last race: Kyle Larson passed Kevin Harvick with less than four laps to go at Bristol and won his series-best sixth race of the season.

Fast facts: Aric Almirola, Tyler Reddick, Kurt Busch and Michael McDowell were eliminated from the playoffs as the field was winnowed to 12 drivers. ... Harvick finished second. after being blocked by Chase Elliott He won nine times last season but has now gone 36 races since his last victory. He’s last in the still-in-the-playoffs standings. ... Martin Truex Jr. is 30 points behind Larson. Denny Hamlin and Ryan Blaney are 35 back. Kyle Busch is 37 behind, just ahead of defending champion Elliott.

Next race: Oct. 3, Talladega, Alabama.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Alsco Uniforms 302

Site: Las Vegas, Nevada.

Schedule: Saturday, race, 7:30 p.m. (NBCSN)

Track: Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 201 laps, 302 miles.

Last year: Chase Briscoe won after starting first.

Last race: A.J. Allmendinger passed Justin Allgaier and Austin Cindric on the last lap of overtime and won at Bristol, giving him the regular season championship.

Fast facts: Allgaier led 92 laps at Bristol, Daniel Hemric led 78 and Cindric led 75. Allmendinger led only one lap — the last one. ... Brandon Jones, Riley Herbst and Jeremy Clements clinched the final three spots in the 12-driver playoffs. ... Cindric and Allmendinger begin the playoffs tied, with Allgaier 24 points back. ... Cindric has led 723 laps, three more that Allmendinger (355) and Algaier (371) combined. Hemric has not won, but his 510 laps led rank second.

Next race: Oct. 2, Talladega, Alabama.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 Presented by Westgate Resorts

Site: Las Vegas, Nevada.

Schedule: Friday, race, 9 p.m. (FS1)

Track: Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 134 laps, 201 miles.

Last year: Austin Hill won after starting 11th.

Last race: Chandler Smith survived contact with defending series champion Sheldon Creed with five laps to go and earned his first career victory at Bristol.

Fast facts: Smith advanced to the round of eight in the playoffs with the victory. ... Creed, the winner of the previous two races, led 189 of the 200 laps. ... Creed is 24 points behind John Hunter Nemechek, who finished third. Ben Rhodes is 31 back, Zane Smith is 41 back and Chandler Smith is 44 behind.

Next race: Oct. 2, Talladega, Alabama.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

Russian Grand Prix

Site: Sochi, Russia.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 4:30 a.m.and 8 a.m.; Saturday, practice, 5 a.m., and qualifying, 8 a.m.; Sunday, race, 8 a.m. (ESPN)

Track: Sochi Autodrom.

Race distance: 53 laps, 192.466 miles.

Last year: Valtteri Bottas won after starting third.

Last race: Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris gave McLaren a 1-2 finish in Italy as championship contenders Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton both crashed.

Fast facts: Max Verstappen (seven wins) leads seven-time series champion Lewis Hamilton (four wins) by five points in the championship standings with seven races remaining. Bottas is a distant third. ... Verstappen has won eight pole positions in 14 races and led 469 laps. Hamilton is next, having led 130.

Next race: Oct. 10, Instanbul, Turkey.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach

Site: Long Beach, California.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 6 p.m.; Saturday, practice, noon, and qualifying, 3:05 p.m.; Sunday, race, 3:30 p.m. (NBC).

Track: Temporary street circuit.

Race distance: 85 laps, 167.28 miles.

Last year: Did not race.

Last race: Colton Herta won from the pole position at Laguna Seca.

Fast facts: Alex Palou, the only three-time winner this season, finished second last weekend and expanded his points lead from 25 to 35 over Pato O’Ward heading into this season finale. Paloucan clinch his first IndyCar championship if he finishes 11th or better. Josef Newgarden is third, 48 points behind.

Next race: Feb. 27, St. Petersburg, Florida.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

Last event: Steve Torrence won in Top Fuel and Robert Hight won in Funny Car in North Carolina.

Next event: Friday-Sunday, Madison, Illinois.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Next events: Friday, Rossburg, Ohio; Saturday, Sarver, Pennsylvania.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars

