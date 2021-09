Netflix stock has returned over 500% in the past five years. The shares trade at a price-to-earnings ratio of 61. Streaming competition is not hurting its business. Streaming content pioneer Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is in a great position to thrive as more of the world chooses to stream their content instead of watching over linear TV. The company is gaining millions of new subscribers during the pandemic, and the scale is improving profit margins and cash flows.

STOCKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO