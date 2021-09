Need something that can make your day infinitely better? Perhaps you should consider treating yourself to a McFlurry, one of the most celebrated menu items at McDonald's. A McFlurry has soft serve ice cream and irresistible add-ons, such as Oreos or M&M's. What else do you need, really? A Redditor once wrote about how they randomly found themselves longing for a serving of the dessert and simply had to get their hands on one. "I found myself craving an Oreo McFlurry. I wasn't hungry... But for some reason, I couldn't think of anything else while driving back home. So I just stopped at McDonald's on my way back and got one," they wrote. It's honestly magical.

