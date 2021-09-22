CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Jaguars and Falcons Got Into the Dumbest Twitter Argument

By Scott Prather
600 ESPN El Paso
600 ESPN El Paso
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Social media is full of thieves. Produce a great tweet, and the odds of it being copied are high. It's almost a right of passage. If you have a post that's good enough to be stolen, then it means you're doing something right. But what if the tweet is from...

krod.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Bruce Arians had some tough words for Tom Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians called out quarterback Tom Brady for allowing a costly strip-sack in their Week 2 game versus the Atlanta Falcons. Although elite quarterbacks often avoid coaching criticism, that’s never been the case for Tom Brady. The 21-year veteran passer has famously gotten an earful from New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, and it seems Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians is no different. On Arians’ offense, no one is above criticism — not even Brady.
NFL
Yardbarker

Urban Meyer's temper reportedly rubbed Jaguars players, coaches 'the wrong way'

Urban Meyer hasn't been a head coach in the NFL for long, but there are already questions about the Jacksonville Jaguars bench boss's transition to the league. Meyer is reportedly "rubbing the Jacksonville Jaguars staff and players the wrong way" because of his temper and unfamiliarity with the NFL level, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.
NFL
Messenger

JAGUARS KNOCK OFF NO. 1

GOWRIE — Mike Swieter shouldn’t have to worry about where his team is in the rankings anymore — everyone may be looking up at Southeast Valley very soon. The third-ranked Jaguars (4-0 overall, 1-0 Class 2A, District 2) who have had the flair for knocking off second-ranked teams, just added to their resume.
GOWRIE, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Urban Meyer
FanSided

Jaguars call out the Falcons for copying their graphic in battle of suck

The Jacksonville Jaguars hilariously called out the Atlanta Falcons for blatantly copying a graphic shared over social media. In an attempt to apologize to their fanbase, the Atlanta Falcons Twitter account made a classic Internet faux pas: they straight-up copied someone else’s idea. Following another brutal loss, the Falcons are...
NFL
Jaguars.com

Jaguars Wednesday: "The spirit is still there…"

JACKSONVILLE – Shaquill Griffin's confidence remains strong. The veteran cornerback said that's true not only for him, but for the rest of the Jaguars' captains this week. And Griffin said to make no mistake:. As he sees it, there's no reason to not be confident. "I can see the spirit...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tattoos#American Football#The Jacksonville Jaguars#Usc#The Denver Broncos#The Atlanta Falcons
fantasydata.com

Jacksonville Jaguars Depth Chart

Trevor Lawrence Leads League In Uncatchable Passes. Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been wildly inaccurate to begin his young career. The first overall pick in this year's draft, Lawrence has been hyped as a once in a generation talent. Despite the hype and opportunity to run the show in Jacksonville, Lawrence leads the league with 36% of his passes being uncatchable. Managers shouldn't completely panic this early in his career and season, but this can hurt the long-term outlooks for his teammates, especially wide receivers Laviska Shenault, DJ Chark Jr. and Marvin Jones Jr. Lawrence will draw the Arizona Cardinals defense in Week 3 and they allowed Kirk Cousins to pass all over them in Week 2, but looked very good against Ryan Tannehill and Titans in Week 1. Like most rookie quarterbacks, it will take time for Lawrence to get adjusted to the NFL and managers should hold onto him two-quarterback leagues.
NFL
profootballrumors.com

Nevin Lawson Visiting Jaguars

Cornerback Nevin Lawson will visit the Jaguars today (Twitter link via NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport). If all goes well, Lawson could find work just 24 hours after being released by the Raiders. The Raiders dropped Lawson on Monday with hopes of re-signing him to the practice squad. That won’t happen if...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
Social Media
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Broncos at Jaguars: The No Bull Review

There were a whole lot in Broncos Country likely starting to sweat as this game got going and the Jaguars just rolled right down the field and scored a TD. I honestly wasn’t as worried as the way these teams look from week 1, the Broncos would be able to make adjustments to shut down the Jags offense the longer the game went on.
NFL
Westword

Twitter Debate: Are Broncos the Real Deal or a Mirage After Beating Jaguars?

Plenty of Broncos loyalists overreacted to the squad's season-opening 27-13 victory over the New York Giants — the first win in September during the not exactly glorious Vic Fangio era. And Twitter is now overflowing with similarly exuberant Broncos Country sentiments following win number two, a 23-13 besting of the Jacksonville Jaguars on September 19. Yet just as many observers — some objective, some not — are advising members of the Super Bowl-or-bust crowd to slow their roll.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Falcons get roasted on Twitter for hyping Week 3 uniforms

The Atlanta Falcons will wear their white uniforms during Sunday’s game against the New York Giants, but the fanbase didn’t feel like talking about it on Friday afternoon. A story shared by the team’s Twitter account previewing this weekend’s uniform selection was harshly rejected by the fans, who were more concerned with Atlanta’s 0-2 record heading into Week 3.
NFL
600 ESPN El Paso

600 ESPN El Paso

El Paso, TX
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
191K+
Views
ABOUT

600 ESPN EL PASO has the best sports coverage for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy