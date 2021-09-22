CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

CM Punk dishes on the pressures of being clean during WWE run

By Sean McClure
prommanow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCM Punk had a nice run in WWE despite the questionable booking decisions made for his character by creative. He didn’t fit the standard WWE mold for what a champion should look like or how they should act and the fans loved him for it. Often times it seems he was punished simply for being that way- different. In the 1990s that would have pushed him all the way to the top but in today’s corporate, charity-based marketing environment it often doesn’t pay off. Instead of a proper push for a guy like CM Punk we are more likely to get someone we don’t want at the top shoved down our throats.

prommanow.com

Comments / 1

Related
Bleacher Report

Former WCW Star Daffney Dies At Age 46

Warning: This article contains descriptions of suicidal thoughts. SHIMMER Wrestling announced Thursday that the family of former WCW and TNA wrestler Shannon Spruill, who wrestled as Daffney Unger, informed the promotion that she had died at the age of 46. Daffney left wrestling fans and fellow wrestlers concerned for her...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Rikishi Reacts To His Third Son Signing With WWE, Eva Marie Upset With Doudrop

As you’d expect, Eva Marie wasn’t happy with Doudrop following RAW and took to Twitter to vent once again. She said,. “She should be fined and sanctioned for sullying the rules of sportsmanlike conduct that WWE holds sacred! This is a sad night for the sport of Wrestling.” She added, “If @DoudropWWE didn’t cheap shot me, I would’ve been able to show everyone my shooting star press tonight on #WWERaw #EVALution #TheFaceOfMondayNightRaw.”
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Former WWE Superstar Says The Undertaker Ordered Wrestlers To Bully Him

During a recent episode of the ‘That 90s Wrestling Podcast‘, former WWE wrestler René Duprée commented on The Undertaker ordering other wrestlers to bully him. During the interview, Dupree had this to say about the bullying and hazing he faced as a result of The Undertaker’s instructions:. “They took my...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cm Punk
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
Kevin Nash
PWMania

Bray Wyatt Comments On Big E’s WWE Championship Win

Windham Rotunda (fka WWE’s Bray Wyatt) took to Twitter today and reacted to Big E’s WWE Title win. Wyatt praised Big E as being the kind of guy his co-workers line up to congratulate, and called his title win a good look for the company. “I am late on this,...
WWE
CinemaBlend

CM Punk Puts Hulk Hogan Back On Blast While Championing Stone Cold Steve Austin

CM Punk has always been a person who says exactly what’s on his mind, even if it’s controversial to some. It’s part of his brand and a big reason why he’s considered one of the greatest modern wrestlers of all time. Punk recently revealed he’d love to use that title to help those in the business around him and talked about other greats like Stone Cold Steve Austin while also disparaging others, including Hulk Hogan.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Professional Wrestling#Combat#Ufc#Dropping Character
411mania.com

Various News: Ronda Rousey Checks on Her Chicken in New Vlog, SmackDown Preview Video, Sam Roberts Chats With Danhausen

– Former WWE Raw women’s champion Ronda Rousey released a new vlog where she talks about dealing with her egg laying chicken Goomba:. – WWE released a new preview for this week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown, highlighting Universal champion Roman Reigns being forced to deal with a lurking Brock Lesnar, along with The Demon Finn Balor.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

People In WWE Reportedly Not Happy With Mick Foley Comments

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley reportedly had some heat within WWE over the comments he made about the company and AEW earlier this week. As noted, Foley took to Facebook following the AEW All Out pay-per-view earlier and issued a “WWE – WE’VE GOT A PROBLEM” video. Foley talked about how WWE is no longer the company that talents aspire to make it to. His full comments can be found below.
WWE
Outsider.com

CM Punk is Fed Up with Fans Sending Him Look-Alike Photos of Aaron Rodgers

Over the weekend, two-time WWE champion CM Punk seemed fed up when he told fans to stop sending him Aaron Rodgers look-alike photos. CM Punk made his return to the ring recently when he switched to AEW last month. Yet since his return, fans evidently keep sending him pictures of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. In their defense, there is a slight resemblance there.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
wrestlingrumors.net

AEW Not Bringing In Popular Released WWE Star

There isn’t room for everyone. Various wrestlers have been moving around the industry as of late with all kinds of them going from one promotion to another. That can make for some interesting moves, as wrestlers are suddenly getting opportunities that they never have before. It turns out that one wrestler is not going to get another opportunity that he has gotten before.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Bryan Danielson Says It’d Be Awesome To Form Team With CM Punk In AEW

Bryan Danielson established himself as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time thanks to his incredible in-ring prowess and competing in various promotions all around the world. Danielson’s debut in AEW remains one of the most memorable in the company so far. Danielson wasn’t the only high-profile signing...
WWE
prommanow.com

Not again: Jon Jones arrested this morning

Three steps forward and two steps back. Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has been arrested again. According to sources it was early Friday morning in Las Vegas when the arrest occurred. Jones was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame last night for his incredible first bout with...
COMBAT SPORTS
PWMania

CM Punk On Bron Breakker’s Ring Name

AEW star CM Punk took to Twitter this afternoon and commented on WWE NXT star Bron Breakker. A fan tweeted how the son of Rick Steiner is WWE’s answer to saving the future of men’s wrestling in their company, adding that people will get used to the name. The fan...
WWE
f4wonline.com

WWE Raw video highlights: Big E vs. Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley

A big triple threat match headlined last night's episode of Raw. WWE Champion Big E, Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley faced off in last night's main event. It was Reigns who got the win, with him hitting a spear on Lashley after Lashley had attacked Big E with a steel chair.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy