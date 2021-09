Brands are leaning into their direct-to-consumer businesses. But a new report suggests that doing so might limit profitability in the long run. According a new report from BMO Capital Markets analyst Simeon Siegel, DTC channels can offer retailers lower profit margins than wholesale channels before taxes and interest. The report points out a possible downside to the current retail industry trend of brands like Nike, Adidas and Crocs nixing partnerships with different wholesalers to focus on key accounts and direct-to-consumer channels. Siegel observed an inverse relationship between DTC penetration and reported revenues in the retail companies surveyed in the report over the...

RETAIL ・ 15 HOURS AGO