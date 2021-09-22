Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. Macallan East Project Geophysics Survey Identifies New Lithium Targets

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2021) - Canterra Minerals Corporation (TSXV: CTM) (OTCQB: CTMCF) ("Canterra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the definition of several new drill targets stemming from the results of the summer 2021 exploration program at the Wilding Gold project ("Wilding"). Canterra now looks towards the start of its fall drill program to test these new targets.

