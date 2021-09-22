CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. Macallan East Project Geophysics Survey Identifies New Lithium Targets

dallassun.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. (the 'Company') (CSE:SCV)(FSE:7S2)(OTC PINK:SCVFF) ('Scotch Creek' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce the results of the recent Hybrid-Source-Audio-Magnetotellurics (HSAMT) Geophysical Survey, completed on its Macallan East, Clayton Valley lithium project. The survey has identified multiple areas that merit future exploration, outlining key potential drill targets of greater than 500 meters in thickness in an unexplored area of the Valley.

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

Related
mining.com

AVZ Minerals secures Chinese backing for DRC lithium project

Australia’s AVZ Minerals (ASX: AVZ) has secured $240 million in funding from Chinese private firm Suzhou CATH Energy Technologies (CATH) to develop its Manono lithium-tin project in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The deal gives Suzhou CATH, jointly owned by Pei Zhenhua and Chinese battery giant CATL, a 24%...
WORLD
dallassun.com

ZEN Graphene Solutions Finalizes Definitive Commercial Agreement with Trebor Rx

GUELPH, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. ('ZEN' or the 'Company') (TSXV:ZEN)(OTC PINK:ZENYF), a Canadian, nanotechnology company focused on next-gen healthcare solutions, announces that it has signed a definitive commercial agreement with Trebor Rx (Trebor) for the manufacturing of ZENGuard™-enhanced personal protective equipment. The agreement includes surgical masks, filters for Trebor's patent pending Pro+ mask, nitrile gloves and other potential products.
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

Timberline Identifies Major New IP Anomalies at the Windfall Target, Eureka Project, Nevada

COEUR D'ALENE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Timberline Resources Corporation (OTCQB:TLRS)(TSXV:TBR) ('Timberline' or the 'Company') released results of an Induced Polarization/Resistivity (IP) survey at its 100%-controlled Eureka Gold Project in Nevada. The 2021 IP survey focused on the Windfall Trend in the northeast part of the property (Figure 1). The data have identified two major structural zones that appear to control strong chargeability anomalies that could be linked to the extensive gold and polymetallic systems in this part of the project.
NEVADA STATE
hawaiitelegraph.com

iMetal Resources Defines New Drill Targets as IP Survey Extends HG Shear Zone to Open 2300 Metres at The Oakes Gold Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSX.V:IMR) (OTC PINK:ADTFF) ('iMetal' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce the results of the previously announced IP Survey at the Oakes Gold Project located in the Beardmore-Geraldton Greenstone Belt (BGGB) of Northern Ontario, northeast of Thunder Bay. The IP survey has successfully confirmed the Company's premise that the gold-bearing HG Shear Zone is a significant structure shown to extend over 2km in strike length as evident from the chargeability anomaly shown in Figure 1 below.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
dallassun.com

Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Pacton Gold Inc. (TSXV:PAC)(OTC PINK:PACXF)(FSE:2NKN) (the 'Company' or 'Pacton') is pleased to announce that drilling has intersected gold over a 600 m strike length on a newly identified gold trend. The Faulkenham gold trend consists of near surface mineralization approximately 140 m from the claim boundary with PureGold's Madsen Mine project and will be prioritized for follow up during the next drill program.
ECONOMY
mining.com

Lake Resources partners with US cleantech on Argentina lithium project

Australia’s Lake Resources (ASX: LKE) has teamed up with US-based Lilac Solutions to jointly develop the Kachi Lithium Brine project in Argentina, home to the world’s third-largest reserve of the key material for batteries that power electric vehicles and high-tech devices. California-headquartered Lilac will provide clean technology expertise as well...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
mining.com

International Lithium sells remaining stake in Mariana project to Ganfeng

International Lithium (TSXV: ILC) announced on Tuesday it has agreed to sell the company’s remaining 8.58% stake in the Mariana lithium salar project in Argentina to a subsidiary of Ganfeng Lithium, its joint venture partner on the project. The lithium junior will also sell its other rights on the Mariana project, including the right to acquire an additional 10% ownership.
BUSINESS
breakingtravelnews.com

AHIC 2021: Kube Ventures launches in Middle East

Kube Ventures has a single purpose, to drive transformation by incubating and accelerating hospitality start-ups. Inspired and created by Michael Levie and David Keen, Kube has attracted some of the foremost entrepreneurs and disruptors in the hospitality space. Each one shares the values of the founders and a drive to...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Otc#Geophysics#Lithium#Fse#Scvff#Scotch Creek Ventures#North American#Scotch Creek#The Board Of Directors#Sedar#Cse#Info Scotch Creek Com#Company
mining.com

Sibanye-Stillwater grabs 50% of Nevada lithium project for $490 million

South African precious metals miner Sibanye-Stillwater (JSE: SSW) (NYSE: SBSW) has taken a 50% stake in ioneer Ltd’s (ASX: INR) lithium-boron project in Nevada for $490 million. The deal is one of the largest ever in the US lithium market and comes amid rising concerns that, without more investment, demand...
METAL MINING
mining.com

Sibanye buys half of ioneer’s Nevada lithium project in $490m deal

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd is buying half of ioneer Ltd’s Nevada lithium mine project for $490 million, one of the largest deals ever for U.S. supply of the electric vehicle battery metal as demand is poised to soar later this decade. The investment is a vote of confidence in American lithium...
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Critical Elements and Lomiko Metals identify Bourier project lithium targets and report discoveries using GoldSpot Discoveries' Artificial Intelligence methods

GoldSpot Discoveries Corp.'s proprietary approach of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and geological interpretation highlight lithium potential at Bourier claims within the Nemiscau greenstone belt;. A total of 15 high to moderate prospectivity lithium targets have been identified;. Preliminary Summer 2021 field exploration results have revealed the discovery of five (5) new...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Vancouver, CA
StreetInsider.com

Canterra Minerals Identifies New Drill Targets and Completes Till Sampling Program at the Wilding Gold Project, Newfoundland

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2021) - Canterra Minerals Corporation (TSXV: CTM) (OTCQB: CTMCF) ("Canterra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the definition of several new drill targets stemming from the results of the summer 2021 exploration program at the Wilding Gold project ("Wilding"). Canterra now looks towards the start of its fall drill program to test these new targets.
ECONOMY
kitco.com

Core Lithium moves closer to become new lithium producer

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said that Lucas is engaged for the 3-year open pit mining services agreement for the Grants...
METAL MINING
dallassun.com

Breezer Ventures Inc. Updates Shareholders on Progress

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Breezer Ventures Inc. (OTC PINK:BRZV) Announces Achievement of Pink Current Status with the OTC Markets solidifying Management's hard work over the past several weeks to prepare updated financials, disclosures, and corporate information. With Breezer's strict new Corporate Governance measures in...
BUSINESS
magnoliareporter.com

Standard Lithium, Norwegian company partner for carbon capture test at Mission Creek gas plant

Standard Lithium Ltd. has announced a pilot project to test a novel carbon capture technology in Columbia County. The project is a collaboration with the owner of the technology, Aqualung Carbon Capture AS, and will be installed at a natural gas processing site near the Philadelphia community south of Magnolia owned by Mission Creek Resources LLC.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
dallassun.com

Silver Elephant Appoints Mining Veteran Robert Van Drunen as Chief Operating Officer

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Silver Elephant Mining Corp. ('Silver Elephant' or the 'Company') (TSX:ELEF)(OTCQX:SILEF)(Frankfurt:1P2N) is pleased to announce the appointment of Robert Van Drunen as the Company's Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Van Drunen joined the Company as a consultant in May 2021 and will transition to his new role effective September 27, 2021.
BUSINESS
kitco.com

China's Chengxin to invest in lithium project in Indonesia

Sept 23 (Reuters) - China's Chengxin Lithium said on Thursday it would take a 65% stake in a $350 million lithium project in Indonesia as it looks to build production capacity overseas. The plant, which will make lithium chemicals used in electric vehicle (EV) batteries, will be located in Indonesia Morowali Industrial Park (IMIP) on the island of Sulawesi.
INDUSTRY
mining-technology.com

Tsingshan affiliate and Chengxin to build $350m Indonesian lithium project

China’s Shenzhen Chengxin Lithium Group and an affiliate of Indonesian firm Tsingshan have reportedly agreed to invest in a $350m lithium plant in Indonesia. The facility is expected to help meet the growing demand from the electric vehicle (EV) battery sector. As part of this plan, the PT ChengTok Lithium...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy