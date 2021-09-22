3 Reasons Behind Stock Buybacks
Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) announced on Sept. 15, 2021 that it would spend US $60 billion buying its own stock. As of writing, MSFT is trading at US ~$300.00 per share, which means Microsoft will be buying approximately 200 million shares and removing them from public circulation. Indeed, 200 million is only 2% of the total 7.51 billion MSFT shares available. As such, immediately after the announcement on Wednesday, MSFT share price rose a corresponding percentage.www.investing.com
Comments / 0