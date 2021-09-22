CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

3 Reasons Behind Stock Buybacks

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) announced on Sept. 15, 2021 that it would spend US $60 billion buying its own stock. As of writing, MSFT is trading at US ~$300.00 per share, which means Microsoft will be buying approximately 200 million shares and removing them from public circulation. Indeed, 200 million is only 2% of the total 7.51 billion MSFT shares available. As such, immediately after the announcement on Wednesday, MSFT share price rose a corresponding percentage.

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Options#Stock Buybacks#Stock Price#Msft#Aapl#Amzn#Alphabet#Research And Development#Xyz
The Motley Fool

1 More Reason to Believe in This Beaten-Down Bank Stock

BBVA, HSBC, and Mitsubishi have all announced sales of their U.S. subsidiaries over the past year. Barclays, on the other hand, is looking to invest and grow its U.S. consumer banking operations, and recently purchased a $4 billion credit card portfolio associated with the clothing retailer Gap. This is just...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Ferguson Clocks 14.3% Revenue Growth In FY21; Plans $1B Stock Buyback

Ferguson PLC (NYSE: FERG) reported an FY21 revenue increase of 14.3% year-over-year to $22.79 billion. Revenue growth by customer group: Residential Trade +14% Y/Y, Residential Building and Remodel +14%, Residential Digital Commerce +38%, HVAC +22%, Waterworks +17%, and Commercial / Mechanical +6%. Basic EPS was 674.7 cents versus 427.5 cents...
STOCKS
investing.com

S&P 500 Slumps as Yield Spike Triggers Tech Tantrum

Investing.com – The S&P 500 slumped Tuesday, as surging Treasury yields triggered a sea of red in tech at a time when economic data flagged weakness in the consumer. The S&P 500 fell 2%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 2%, or 569 points, the Nasdaq slumped 2.8%. The U.S....
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

Nvidia Stock Is No Longer a Reasonable Bargain

Some may see the “tempest in the teacup” for Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) as having played itself out. But another fragile, at-risk cup in NVDA stock is what should have investors’ attention today. Let me explain. A week ago bearish reactionary finger pointing was at its finest on Wall Street. And from...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Amazon
investing.com

Want a Recession-Proof Stock to Buy?

How diversified is your portfolio? Adding one or more defensive stocks to your portfolio isn’t only a solid way to counter volatility. Buying a recession-proof stock, particularly the right ones, can lead to years of solid growth and income generation. This is especially true if you are new to investing.
STOCKS
investing.com

U.S. Stock Futures Recoup Losses Amid Spiking Bond Yields

Investing.com - U.S. stock futures moved higher in early APAC deals on Wednesday, following significant declines in the previous session as market participants reacted to an spike in long term bond yields as United States 10-Year Treasury yields touched 3-month highs of 1.567%. During Tuesday’s regular session, Dow Jones Industrial...
STOCKS
investing.com

NASDAQ 100: The Downside Of Rising Rates For Tech Stocks

If there’s been a major “trade” that’s dominated markets in the post-COVID era, and arguably the entire post-GFC era, it’s been the relentless outperformance of large-cap technology stocks. While most of these established megacap behemoths, names like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG), and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), churn out profits...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Acceleron's stock gains 3.9% on acquisition report

Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. gained 3.9% in premarket trading on Monday after Bloomberg reported Friday that an unnamed buyer is considering spending $11 billion to buy the company. Acceleron markets one approved therapy, Reblozy, which is used to treat anemia in some people with the blood disorder beta thalassemia. The company's stock has gained 31.0% so far this year, while the broader S&P 500 is up 18.6%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

PSEG boosts dividend, sets $500 million stock buyback

PSEG said Monday it'll increase its annual dividend by 12 cents a share to $2.16 per share beginning in the first quarter of 2022 and buy back $500 million in stock after it closes the $1.9 billion sale of its Fossil unit to ArcLight Capital Partner LLC, as announced in August. The Newark, N.J.-based power company said it will increase its 2021 to 2025 utility capital spending program by $1 billion to $14 billion to $16 billion. The company said it expects 2022 non-GAAP operating earnings of $3.30 to $3.60 per share, exclusive of results from Fossil. PSEG continues to expect full-year 2021 non-GAAP operating earnings of $3.50 to $3.65 per share. Wall Street analysts expect the company to earn $3.55 a share in 2021 and $3.46 a share in 2022, according to data from FactSet. PSEG shares have risen 4% this year, compared to an increase of 18.6% by the S&P 500 .
NEWARK, NJ
Motley Fool

The Best Reason to Own General Motors Stock

GM-owned Cruise is a leader in autonomous driving technology. Cruise has received manufacturing and financial backing from GM. As a completely separate company, GM is supporting Cruise to disrupt its own business over the long term. General Motors (NYSE:GM) isn't just an automaker anymore, it's an owner of one of...
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

1 Reason to Buy This Cannabis Stock After Its Q2 Results

The U.S. cannabis market is booming. Profitability is not the only reason to choose a pot stock. As more and more states make cannabis legal, opportunities will arise for this multistate operator. The U.S. cannabis industry is a very competitive market right now. More states are legalizing recreational and medical...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy in a Market Crash

Seeking out the safety of solid consumer goods companies is a prudent move for uncertain times. One travel industry leader has what it takes to crush the market even in a downturn. A tobacco stock just might light up your portfolio during a market crash. Except for one or two...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

4 Stocks That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2030

A Fool since 2010, and a graduate from UC San Diego with a B.A. in Economics, Sean specializes in the healthcare sector and investment planning. You'll often find him writing about Obamacare, marijuana, drug and device development, Social Security, taxes, retirement issues and general macroeconomic topics of interest. Follow @AMCScam.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy