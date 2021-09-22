CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'This is the year': Tyler Boyd believes Bengals have the talent to win in Pittsburgh

By Cincinnati.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe clock is ticking for the Cincinnati Bengals and wide receiver Tyler Boyd to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. Boyd is one of the Bengals’ oldest and most experienced players now and he wasn’t even on the team the last time it happened in 2015. It’s significant for Boyd because he grew up 25 minutes outside of Heinz Field in Clairton, Penn. and is one of the best players to come out of the University of Pittsburgh. Boyd did get a win over his hometown team last year when the Bengals defeated the Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium, but needs no reminder he has yet to win in Pittsburgh.

