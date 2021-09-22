Canagold Intersects 17.1 gpt Au Over 8.4 m in Hanging-Wall C10 Vein and 25.7 gpt Au Over 2.1 m in C West Main Vein at New Polaris, BC

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2021 / Condor Gold (AIM:CNR; TSX:COG) is pleased to announce that drilling has been completed and all assay results returned from exploration drilling at the Cacao Prospect. Fifteen drill holes for 3,500 m were completed to test the geological concept that the near surface gold mineralisation at Cacao is the top of a fully preserved epithermal gold system. Secondly to test that the gold mineralizing system extends, buried below surface, beyond the 450 m long outcrop where all the drilling had been concentrated to-date. Both objectives have been achieved with a wide zone of high-grade gold mineralisation intercepted below the current mineral resource, and a wide low-grade gold anomaly identified along strike of the outcropping mineralisation that may be the top of a completely hidden, deep-seated extension of the Cacao epithermal gold system. Follow-up drilling is being planned to test both targets at greater depths.

ECONOMY ・ 11 DAYS AGO