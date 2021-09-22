CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

The Sound Of Metal: Megadeth, Lamb Of God, Trivium And Hatebreed Turn It Up, Bring The Noise

Cover picture for the articleWe usually leave talk of extreme music to the experts at our sister magazine Decibel, so if Megadeth and Lamb Of God want to call their co-headlining 2021 jaunt the “Metal Tour Of The Year,” who are we to argue? Trivium and Hatebreed joined in on the heavy-rock action, which continues through the beginning of October, with the four bands exporting their noise to our neighbors to the north for the final three shows. MAGNET photographer Wes Orshoski caught the symphony of destruction at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, N.J., as the palaces burned.

