The Sound Of Metal: Megadeth, Lamb Of God, Trivium And Hatebreed Turn It Up, Bring The Noise

Why are dragons so good at making music? Because, they really know their scales!! In celebration of their upcoming tenth studio album, In The Court Of The Dragon, Trivium has announced they will be playing a special album release headlining show!! They are currently on the ‘Metal Tour of the Year’ with Hatebreed, Lamb of God and Megadeth, so this will be one of the few shows they are playing as headliner this year. This special show will take place at The Beacham in the band’s hometown of Orlando, FL on October 14th. Having just released a killer album in early 2020, What The Dead Men Say, fans are already eager for more Trivium!

MUSIC ・ 7 HOURS AGO