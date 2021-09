CAA’s acquisition of ICM Partners, the biggest shakeup in the Hollywood representation space in over a decade, continues a tradition of consolidation in the agency business. CAA and Endeavor both were launched by star agents who left established powerhouses Wma and ICM, respectively. The fastest way to grow is through acquisition or merger. Since size is crucial in the cutthroat agency business, here is how CAA would scale up in different areas if its acquisition of ICM Partners goes through to form a combined company that would continue to carry the CAA name.

BUSINESS ・ 5 HOURS AGO