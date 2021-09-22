CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Newport Gold INC. Provides Corporate Update

dallassun.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / NEWPORT GOLD INC. (OTC PINKS:NWPG) (the 'company') is pleased to announce the following update on the company's business and corporate objectives for the remainder of 2021 and beyond. The company is focussed on advancing an exploration and drilling program on its wholly owned Manitou mining claim, located in the Burnt Basin property in the Greenwood Mining division in British Columbia. The company suspended planned exploration work in 2020 due to Covid-19 related concerns.

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

Related
dallassun.com

Kalo Gold Clarifies Technical Disclosure and Files Amended Technical Report

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / KALO GOLD CORP. (TSXV:KALO), ('Kalo,' 'Kalo Gold,' or the 'Company'), announces that as a result of a recent review by the British Columbia Securities Commission, the Company is issuing the following news release to clarify its prior scientific and technical disclosures.
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

StageZero Life Sciences Announces Commencement of Trading on the OTCQB

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd. (TSX:SZLS)(OTCQB:SZLSF) (the 'Company' or 'StageZero'), a healthcare company devoted to improving the early detection and management of cancer and other chronic diseases through lab developed tests and clinical interventions, is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved for trading on the OTCQB in the United States under the symbol SZLSF. StageZero commenced trading on the OTCQB on September 23, 2021 while continuing to trade on the TSX Exchange in Canada.
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

Metalore Announces AGM Results and NCIB Proposal

SIMCOE, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Metalore Resources Limited (TSXV:MET) ('Metalore' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce the results of its recent annual general meeting of shareholders ('AGM'), which was held on September 25, 2021. A total of 1,234,939 common shares (69.57% of the votes attached...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
dallassun.com

Gold Resource Corporation Issues 2020 Sustainability Accounting Standards Report

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2021 / Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE American:GORO) (the 'Company', 'We', 'Our' or 'GRC') has released its 2020 Sustainability Disclosure Topics & Accounting Metrics ('2020 SASB Report'), which uses the Value Reporting Foundation's Metals & Mining Sustainability Accounting Standard of reporting to outline the Company's progress on its sustainability performance in 2020 at the Don David Gold Mine in Oaxaca, Mexico.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Nevada State
Benzinga

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. Releases FY 2021 Financial Report And Corporate Update

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INM), a leader in the manufacturing and clinical development of rare cannabinoids, has released its financial results and corporate update for FY 2021. In addition, the company announced a conference call and webcast, in which company leadership will discuss the report. Interested parties can access a replay of the webcast for 90 days.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
atlantanews.net

Else Provides Corporate Update on Growth and Successful U.S. Launch of Kids Product Line

Else Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers is listed with 1,100+ retail doors and is available for purchase in more than 800 of these. Else is coming soon to Walmart.com and to Kroger-owned online platforms, joining iHerb, Thrive Market, Amazon.com, and elsenutrition.com online channels. Else launched its powder form Plant-Based Complete...
RETAIL
dallassun.com

Athena Gold Provides Update on Canadian Securities Exchange Listing Files NI 43-101 Technical Report and Launches New Website

VACAVILLE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / Athena Gold Corporation (OTCQB:AHNR) ('Athena' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has received the receipt of the British Columbia Securities Commission for its long form prospectus dated August 31, 2021 (the 'Final Prospectus'), as well as conditional listing approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the 'CSE') for the listing of Athena's common shares thereon (the 'CSE Listing'). This represents a significant milestone for Athena toward the completion of the CSE Listing, and will fulfill one of the conditions precedent to the exercise of its right to acquire the remaining 90% interest in the Excelsior Springs project (the 'Excelsior Springs Project' or the 'Project'), for an aggregate 100% interest in the Project.
ECONOMY
dallassun.com

MasterBeat Corporation Corporate Update and Announcement of $210k Note Pay Off

MIRAMAR BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / MasterBeat Corporation(OTC:MSTO), together with its subsidiary, SBQ Holdings, LLC and automotive division, JTEC Automotive, Inc., specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, collectible classic automobiles, new & used auto parts and other tangible assets is pleased to announce that we have paid off a $210k note.
MIRAMAR BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Mining#Gold Mines#Copper Mining#Forest Fires#Newport Gold Inc#Nwpg#Manitou#Greenwood Mining#Multi Year Drill#Conducting#Apex Geoscience#The Gold Knoll#Condor Consulting#Halifax#Pb#Goldfields Mining
StreetInsider.com

Getchell Gold Corp. Provides an Exploration Update on the Company's Nevada Projects

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2021) - Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an exploration update on the ongoing drill program at the Fondaway Canyon Gold project and the forthcoming drill program at the prospective high-grade Copper-Gold-Silver Star project.
INDUSTRY
dallassun.com

MasterBeat Corporation's JTEC Automotive Inc. Update on Its 1969 Plymouth Roadrunner 499ci Stroker Engine Build

BUFORD, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / MasterBeat Corporation (OTC PINK:MSTO), a company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, precious metals, collectible classic automobiles, new and used auto parts and other tangible assets, is pleased to announce that the machine shop has completed all the boring and align honing of the1969 Plymouth Roadrunner's 440 Cubic Inch (440ci) big block engine and that JTEC Automotive Inc. has received all the necessary parts to compete its custom engine build converting it into a 499 Cubic Inch (499ci) Stroker Motor.
CARS
dallassun.com

Silver Elephant Appoints Mining Veteran Robert Van Drunen as Chief Operating Officer

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Silver Elephant Mining Corp. ('Silver Elephant' or the 'Company') (TSX:ELEF)(OTCQX:SILEF)(Frankfurt:1P2N) is pleased to announce the appointment of Robert Van Drunen as the Company's Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Van Drunen joined the Company as a consultant in May 2021 and will transition to his new role effective September 27, 2021.
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

ZEN Graphene Solutions Finalizes Definitive Commercial Agreement with Trebor Rx

GUELPH, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. ('ZEN' or the 'Company') (TSXV:ZEN)(OTC PINK:ZENYF), a Canadian, nanotechnology company focused on next-gen healthcare solutions, announces that it has signed a definitive commercial agreement with Trebor Rx (Trebor) for the manufacturing of ZENGuard™-enhanced personal protective equipment. The agreement includes surgical masks, filters for Trebor's patent pending Pro+ mask, nitrile gloves and other potential products.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
dallassun.com

Empress Royalty Changes Year End

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV:EMPR)(OTCQB:EMPYF) ('Empress Royalty' or the 'Company') has filed the required notice to change its financial year end from September 30th to December 31st, in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations ('NI 51-102'). The...
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Creatd, Inc. Unveils its First NFT Art Release and Provides Update on Future NFT Strategy

Creatd, today announced the debut of its NFT (non-fungible token) art, with an initial release featuring six works of NFT art from the OG Collection. The OG Collection is a library of over 150,000 photographs, illustrations, videos, and other media content originating from the archives of Bob Guccione, once the CEO of General Media and owner of publications including Penthouse, Viva, OMNI, and Longevity.
VISUAL ART
dallassun.com

The Benefits of Using Solar Energy in Your Home: Sopris Solar

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / As the conversation around climate change continues to increase, finding alternative sources of energy is vital in securing a habitable planet for generations to come. While large corporations and governments look to wind, water, and other renewable energy resources, the rest of the society lacks the access to all these options for their personal, smaller-scale use. For the everyday homeowner, solar energy has become the answer to all the questions surrounding common use of alternative energy sources. Although it might sound intimidating, switching to solar energy can often be rewarding, as it can reduce electricity bills and carbon footprint.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
LiveScience

Auroras expected tonight in New York, Washington and Wisconsin as solar storm barrels toward Earth

A moderate solar storm will slam into Earth today (Sept. 27), potentially causing auroras to dance in the sky at much lower latitudes than usual. As a result, the Northern Lights may be visible tonight in the northern United States, including New York, Wisconsin and Washington state, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA).
WASHINGTON STATE
dallassun.com

Solar Power is the Future of Sustainable Energy: Sopris Solar

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Over the past several decades, and even more so in recent years, the negative effects of climate change are becoming more evident. Flooding in historically dry areas, droughts in wetlands, and unpredictable weather events are just a few of the repercussions we have begun to experience. It also comes as no surprise that the onset of climate change has been a result, in large part, of the uncontrolled burning of fossil fuels. As it becomes increasingly clear that a change must be made, corporations, governments, and individuals have begun looking for ways to increase sustainability. Enter Sopris Solar.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

University Of Colorado Boulder Built ‘CUTE’ Satellite Launches Into Space

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – A satellite the size of a cereal box is heading into space. Researchers at the University of Colorado Boulder designed the CUTE or Colorado Ultraviolet Transit Experiment satellite. It has a seven-month mission to track the physics around extremely hot planets. The satellite launced on the back of a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Southern California. The satellite, according to principal mission investigator Kevin France, cost around $4 million and is only about as big as a “family-sized box of Cheerios.” (credit: University of Colorado) CUTE will then enter orbit around Earth,...
BOULDER, CO
dallassun.com

Softbank Asia invests in CNT project, enabling 'carbon neutralization'

Softbank Asia recently launched a special investment fund of US $10 million to officially invest in CNT projects, boost CNT global carbon neutralization plan, giving full play to the function of carbon emission trading market, using blockchain technology to solve basic problems in carbon emission trading market and optimize carbon emission trading market.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy