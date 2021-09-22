Newport Gold INC. Provides Corporate Update

VACAVILLE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / Athena Gold Corporation (OTCQB:AHNR) ('Athena' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has received the receipt of the British Columbia Securities Commission for its long form prospectus dated August 31, 2021 (the 'Final Prospectus'), as well as conditional listing approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the 'CSE') for the listing of Athena's common shares thereon (the 'CSE Listing'). This represents a significant milestone for Athena toward the completion of the CSE Listing, and will fulfill one of the conditions precedent to the exercise of its right to acquire the remaining 90% interest in the Excelsior Springs project (the 'Excelsior Springs Project' or the 'Project'), for an aggregate 100% interest in the Project.

ECONOMY ・ 7 DAYS AGO