Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Pacton Gold Inc. (TSXV:PAC)(OTC PINK:PACXF)(FSE:2NKN) (the 'Company' or 'Pacton') is pleased to announce that drilling has intersected gold over a 600 m strike length on a newly identified gold trend. The Faulkenham gold trend consists of near surface mineralization approximately 140 m from the claim boundary with PureGold's Madsen Mine project and will be prioritized for follow up during the next drill program.
