A2Z Signs Distribution Agreement with Regional Partner in Italy
TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. ('A2Z' or the 'Company') (TSXV:AZ) (OTCQX:AAZZF), an innovative technology company specializing in state-of-the-art automation and electronics technology including the Cust2Mate Smart Cart Platform, today announced that it has signed a distribution agreement with POLIT100 for the promotion, distribution and service of the Company's Cust2Mate Smart Shopping Carts throughout Italy.www.dallassun.com
