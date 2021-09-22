CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A2Z Signs Distribution Agreement with Regional Partner in Italy

 5 days ago

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. ('A2Z' or the 'Company') (TSXV:AZ) (OTCQX:AAZZF), an innovative technology company specializing in state-of-the-art automation and electronics technology including the Cust2Mate Smart Cart Platform, today announced that it has signed a distribution agreement with POLIT100 for the promotion, distribution and service of the Company's Cust2Mate Smart Shopping Carts throughout Italy.

dallassun.com

Metalore Announces AGM Results and NCIB Proposal

SIMCOE, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Metalore Resources Limited (TSXV:MET) ('Metalore' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce the results of its recent annual general meeting of shareholders ('AGM'), which was held on September 25, 2021. A total of 1,234,939 common shares (69.57% of the votes attached...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
dallassun.com

Kalo Gold Clarifies Technical Disclosure and Files Amended Technical Report

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / KALO GOLD CORP. (TSXV:KALO), ('Kalo,' 'Kalo Gold,' or the 'Company'), announces that as a result of a recent review by the British Columbia Securities Commission, the Company is issuing the following news release to clarify its prior scientific and technical disclosures.
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

IAHL Corporate Update

Our intended reporting date has moved to on or before Oct 31. ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / IAHL Corp. (OTC PINK:IAHL) We were hoping to conform by the September 28th deadline but our partners in the mega project we are part of have not secured all of the land from the 31 landowners where phase 1 of the project will be located in Latin America.
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

ZEN Graphene Solutions Finalizes Definitive Commercial Agreement with Trebor Rx

GUELPH, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. ('ZEN' or the 'Company') (TSXV:ZEN)(OTC PINK:ZENYF), a Canadian, nanotechnology company focused on next-gen healthcare solutions, announces that it has signed a definitive commercial agreement with Trebor Rx (Trebor) for the manufacturing of ZENGuard™-enhanced personal protective equipment. The agreement includes surgical masks, filters for Trebor's patent pending Pro+ mask, nitrile gloves and other potential products.
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

StageZero Life Sciences Announces Commencement of Trading on the OTCQB

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd. (TSX:SZLS)(OTCQB:SZLSF) (the 'Company' or 'StageZero'), a healthcare company devoted to improving the early detection and management of cancer and other chronic diseases through lab developed tests and clinical interventions, is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved for trading on the OTCQB in the United States under the symbol SZLSF. StageZero commenced trading on the OTCQB on September 23, 2021 while continuing to trade on the TSX Exchange in Canada.
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

Stans Energy Announces the Reinstatement of Securities Trading

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Stans Energy Corp. (the 'Company' or 'Stans') (TSXV:HRE)(OTC PINK:HREEF) is pleased to announce that on September 24, 2021, the TSX-V made a decision to reinstate trading of the Company securities effective Tuesday, September 28, 2021. As per Company's undertaking with the...
MARKETS
dallassun.com

American Manganese Announces Resignation of a Director

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / American Manganese Inc. ('AMY' or the 'Company') (TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) announces that Kurt Lageschulte has resigned as a director of the Company, effective immediately, and Mr. Lageschulte has accepted an appointment to the Company's Advisory Board, also effective immediately. Larry W. Reaugh, President...
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Conference Call and Webcast

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / Cielo WasteSolutions Corp. (TSXV:CMC)(OTCQB:CWSFF) ('Cielo' or the 'Company') intends to file its financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for fiscal Q1 2022 on SEDAR after markets close on Tuesday, September 28, 2021. The Company will host a conference call on...
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

GSilver Signs Concentrate Sales Agreement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd. (the 'Company' or 'GSilver') (TSXV:GSVR)(OTCQX:GSVRF) is pleased to have entered into a silver and gold concentrate sales agreement with Ocean Partners Ltd. of Berkshire, UK. The Company continues to pre-commission the El Cubo plant in anticipation of first commercial production, which is anticipated in October 2021.
BUSINESS
Design World Network

Heilind Electronics signs distribution agreement with Crouzet Mechatronic Components

Heilind Electronics, a premier distributor of electronic components worldwide, has expanded its industrial components portfolio with the addition of Crouzet – a leading manufacturer of mechatronic components. The global distribution agreement includes both Heilind Electronics and Interstate Connecting Components (ICC), the mil-aero division of Heilind. As authorized distributors, Heilind and...
BUSINESS
nutritionaloutlook.com

Lief Raws, CellFlo6 partner for sales, distribution

Lief Raws will manage distribution and sales of the proprietary green tea extract. Lief Raws, a division of Lief Labs (Valencia, CA) entered into a licensing partnership to be the distribution and sales arm of CellFlo6, a green tea extract. “The development of Lief Raws was primarily driven by the...
BUSINESS
WWD

YNAP CEO Inaugurates Distribution Center in Italy

MILAN — The official inauguration on Monday of the sprawling Yoox Net-a-porter Group distribution center in Landriano, outside Milan, also marked the first public appearance of chief executive officer Geoffroy Lefebvre, who took on the role in January. “This new home will serve every customer in the world and is...
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

Kisses From Italy Strengthens Its Product Sourcing and International Distribution Network by Entering into Representation Agreement with Italy Based, MediaCom SAS

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2021 / Kisses from Italy Inc. (OTCQB:KITL), a publicly listed U.S. based company, restaurant chain operator, franchisor, and product distributor (the 'Company'), is pleased to announce that it has entered into a representation agreement with Italy based MediaCom SAS. MediaCom SAS now becomes Kisses From Italy's representative for direct product and raw material sourcing, across the European territory, for products destined for the U.S and Canada.
BUSINESS
985theriver.com

Amazon reaches agreement with trade unions in Italy

MILAN (Reuters) – Amazon.com Inc has struck a deal with Italian trade unions promising to engage with them more in the running of operations in the country. The framework agreement, seen by Reuters, comes shortly after news that a group of Canadian workers are seeking to unionize as Amazon continues to manage discontent among some workers at its warehouses.
BUSINESS
nitravelnews.com

New Distribution Agreement Met Between Lufthansa and Travelport

The Lufthansa Group airlines and Travelport, have announced a new distribution agreement that enables modern airline retailing as well as technology innovation. Under the agreement, which covers the carriers Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, Lufthansa, SWISS and Air Dolomiti, Travelport will distribute Lufthansa Group airlines’ NDC content through the next-generation content distribution and travel retailing platform, Travelport+. This agreement builds on the ongoing distribution of Lufthansa Group airlines’ content through traditional EDIFACT channels.
INDUSTRY
dbusiness.com

C2Dx Inc. and Quintree Partner to Distribute Telemedicine Platform

C2Dx Inc. in Kalamazoo, a medical device company that invests in and refines the delivery of valuable niche products to propel their growth and accessibility, has partnered with Quintree in Detroit, a telemedicine platform that integrates with existing diagnostic equipment. Quintree was created by Dr. Adam Folbe and Sandy Kronenberg...
DETROIT, MI
BevNET.com

LGND INC. Partners With Imperial Beverage For Distribution In Michigan

LGND is a pioneer of nootropic beverages and the natural, plant-based, low sugar ginger drinks have made a big impression on a growing number of customers across the country. After a year of strong growth LGND is expanding its retail distribution by signing an exclusive contract with Imperial Beverage in the state of Michigan, with the intention of making it into one of its major markets.
MICHIGAN STATE
Sourcing Journal

Higg Launches Traceability Partner Program

The Higg traceability program is a collaboration beginning with technology partners atma.io by Avery Dennison, FibreTrace and TrusTrace. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
TECHNOLOGY
dallassun.com

Softbank Asia invests in CNT project, enabling 'carbon neutralization'

Softbank Asia recently launched a special investment fund of US $10 million to officially invest in CNT projects, boost CNT global carbon neutralization plan, giving full play to the function of carbon emission trading market, using blockchain technology to solve basic problems in carbon emission trading market and optimize carbon emission trading market.
MARKETS

