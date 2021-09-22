A2Z Signs Distribution Agreement with Regional Partner in Italy

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd. (TSX:SZLS)(OTCQB:SZLSF) (the 'Company' or 'StageZero'), a healthcare company devoted to improving the early detection and management of cancer and other chronic diseases through lab developed tests and clinical interventions, is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved for trading on the OTCQB in the United States under the symbol SZLSF. StageZero commenced trading on the OTCQB on September 23, 2021 while continuing to trade on the TSX Exchange in Canada.

