Another U.S. intelligence official has come down with Havana Syndrome symptoms. What are they?

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother U.S. intelligence officer has been struck by Havana Syndrome symptoms, angering CIA director William Burns and resurfacing a conversation about the mysterious illness. Experts are in the process of verifying the officer's symptoms, which are consistent with the scores of other cases in recent years linked to Havana Syndrome, according to James Giordano, a scientist briefed on the case and others.

Alissa Rose

Another Deadly Infectious Virus Came From Afghan Refugees.

On Friday, President Joe Biden signed an order adding measles to the list of quarantinable diseases after some Afghan refugees were diagnosed with the highly contagious disease after arriving in the United States, which led to a pause in flights of US-bound refugees.
Pentagon urges all employees to report symptoms of ‘Havana syndrome’

The Pentagon is hoping to get to the bottom of a mysterious illness dubbed “Havana syndrome” that’s been plaguing personnel since 2016. First reported by The New York Times, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin issued a memo to all employees — service members, civilians, and contractors — urging them to look out for unusual symptoms of “Anomalous Health Incidents,” or AHI, on Sept. 15. Central Intelligence Agency director William Burns told NPR in July that it’s believed at least 200 Americans have been injured by the puzzling illness.
Symptoms of the Havana Syndrome have been reported in these countries.

Symptoms of the Havana Syndrome have been reported in these countries. A CIA official who traveled to India with agency head William Burns this month described symptoms that were similar to Havana syndrome, a mysterious condition marked by migraines, nausea, memory lapses, vertigo, and dizziness. The newest occurrence of the...
Kamala Harris
Today's D Brief: Milley looks ahead; New ‘Anti-China alliance’; US drawing down in Iraq; Havana syndrome latest; And a bit more.

Joint Chiefs Chairman Army Gen. Mark Milley says there was nothing perilous about those phone calls to his Chinese counterpart in the last days of the Trump administration—calls that were made public this week (see CNN and the Washington Post, e.g.) by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa as they promoted their new book, “Peril.”
Team Member Traveling With CIA Director Fell Sick With Havana Syndrome Symptoms, Says Report

The mysterious sickness known as Havana syndrome appears to have struck down a team member working with the nation’s top spy. According to CNN, an unidentified member of CIA Director Bill Burns’ team fell sick with the tell-tale symptoms on a trip to India this month. CNN’s report states Burns was left “fuming” with rage over the incident, which made clear that even America’s top intelligence officials aren’t safe from attacks. Just last month, Vice President Kamala Harris’s Vietnam trip was disrupted when several U.S. personnel complained of similar symptoms shortly before her arrival. Over the past five years, some 200 U.S. officials and their families have fallen sick with Havana syndrome—an unexplained set of symptoms that include migraines, nausea, memory gaps, and fears of permanent brain damage. Burns said previously that there’s a “very strong possibility” that the syndrome is caused on by intentional attacks.
Pentagon asks ALL 2.9m Department of Defense employees to report symptoms of Havana Syndrome after more than 200 Americans fell ill with mysterious condition

The Department of Defense is asking all 2.9million of its employees, including civilians and contractors, to report symptoms of Havana Syndrome. Their request, signed by Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin Wednesday, is part of a wider government effort to gather more information about the mysterious illness that has so far affected more than 200 Americans across the globe.
"Havana Syndrome" Case Reported by CIA in India This Month

Why has this targeted attack that causes a debilitating illness, which has already afflicted scores of U.S. personnel since 2016, not been deemed an official terror attack, and why hasn't the U.S. responded more forcefully? Are you telling me that all these U.S. agents, every one of them, traveling to different countries and many having never met are all making this up? Are you telling me that multiple doctors from different countries have created fake brain MRIs?
CIA director's team experienced Havana Syndrome symptoms on recent trip to India

A member of CIA Director Bill Burns’ team experienced symptoms consistent with the elusive Havana Syndrome in a recent trip to India, Fox News confirmed Tuesday. The CIA has not commented on the incident, but sources familiar with the event said it was the second time in a month that a U.S. official exhibited symptoms related to the mysterious ailment.
Bill to Help Officials Hit With Havana Syndrome Passes House, Heads to Biden

A long-delayed bill to provide financial support to U.S. government personnel believed to be suffering from Havana Syndrome is headed to President Joe Biden’s desk after the House passed it Tuesday. The Helping American Victims Afflicted by Neurological Attacks Act, or HAVANA Act, is one of the most significant pieces...
HAVANA, FL
What we know about Havana Syndrome

“Havana Syndrome” first popped up in 2016 when a group of people at the U.S. embassy in Cuba reported a wide-ranging set of debilitating symptoms such as headache, nausea, tinnitus and memory loss. Five years later, 200 people are known to have shown symptoms of the mysterious illness. The Washington...
Biden receives booster shot of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine

Seventy-eight-year-old Joe Biden and 79-year-old Mitch McConnell got their booster shots Monday, the Democratic president and the Republican Senate leader urging Americans across the political spectrum to get vaccinated or plus up with boosters when eligible for the extra dose of protection. The shots, administered just hours apart on either end of Pennsylvania Avenue, came […]
Mystery Havana Syndrome Hit CIA Officer in Serbia

The CIA evacuated an intelligence officer from Serbia who was afflicted with Havana syndrome in recent weeks, The Wall Street Journal reports. The cocktail of symptoms, the root cause of which remains unexplained, includes persistent dizziness, memory loss, and others consistent with a neurological disease or injury. The CIA officer in the Balkans is the latest in a widening series of attacks on American diplomatic personnel. Officials suspect the attacks arise from microwaves or another type of energy beam. Other incidences of Havana syndrome have been documented in the U.S., in Vietnam, and in India, and in the illness’ namesake city of Havana, where more than two dozen were sickened at the U.S. Embassy in 2016.
