Another U.S. intelligence official has come down with Havana Syndrome symptoms. What are they?

The mysterious sickness known as Havana syndrome appears to have struck down a team member working with the nation’s top spy. According to CNN, an unidentified member of CIA Director Bill Burns’ team fell sick with the tell-tale symptoms on a trip to India this month. CNN’s report states Burns was left “fuming” with rage over the incident, which made clear that even America’s top intelligence officials aren’t safe from attacks. Just last month, Vice President Kamala Harris’s Vietnam trip was disrupted when several U.S. personnel complained of similar symptoms shortly before her arrival. Over the past five years, some 200 U.S. officials and their families have fallen sick with Havana syndrome—an unexplained set of symptoms that include migraines, nausea, memory gaps, and fears of permanent brain damage. Burns said previously that there’s a “very strong possibility” that the syndrome is caused on by intentional attacks.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO