Military

Space Force reveals uniforms and Twitter can only see 'Star Trek' and 'Battlestar Galactica'

Marconews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe newest military branch, the U.S. Space Force, has released prototypes of uniforms for its Guardians. The uniforms, revealed during a conference in Maryland on Tuesday, feature a dark navy coat, grey pants and six buttons, which are meant to symbolize Space Force being the sixth branch of the U.S. military, Gen. John Raymond told Military.com. In 2019, President Trump created the new branch, the first in seven decades.

SpaceNews.com

Space Force unveils dress uniforms for guardians

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. — The suspense is over. The Space Force dress uniforms are finally out. On Sept. 21 at the Air Force Association’s Air, Space & Cyber conference, the chief of space operations Gen. John “Jay” Raymond unveiled the service’s dress uniform. “Every championship team needs a uniform,” Raymond...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WEKU

The New Space Force Uniforms Are Causing A Stir

Some people call them futuristic; others say they're a new take on the classic double-breasted tunic. But it seems everyone has a reaction to the new Space Force uniforms that the chief of space operations, Gen. John Raymond, unveiled at a conference this week. To many, the uniforms resemble those...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
wccbcharlotte.com

Edge On The Clock: U.S. Military Unveils Uniform Prototype For Space Force

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The U.S. military has unveiled the uniform prototype for its newest branch, the Space Force. Members, known as guardians, will wear a navy blue jacket with a series of silver buttons running diagonally from the right shoulder down the front of the chest. The six buttons have the Space Force seal on them.
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS News

Space Force reveals new prototype uniform

The U.S. Space Force has unveiled its prototype uniform for members of the newest military branch. Dubbed the "Guardian Service Dress," General John Raymond showed off the navy-blue uniform during the Air Force Association's Air, Space and Cyber conference on Tuesday. Silver buttons run diagonally along one side of the jacket front, with the wearer's name pin on the left and a light blue shirt peeking out from underneath.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Tampa Bay Times

Space Force unveils new uniforms, designed first for women

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md.—The Space Force this week unveiled its new designs for service dress and workout uniforms as it continues to forge its own identity in the Pentagon. Two guardians showed off the business uniform for the first time at the Air Force Association’s annual conference in Maryland, showcasing a unisex look that the Space Force initially devised for women before adjusting for men’s comfort as well.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Washington Times

Space Force’s new uniforms face Twitter deluge of sci-fi comparisons

The U.S. Space Force has released prototypes of the uniforms to be worn by its Guardians, reigniting sci-fi comparisons on Twitter and questions about why the service exists in the first place. The unveiling accompanied Chief of Space Operations Gen. John W. “Jay” Raymond’s reveal of the newest military branch’s...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
wbrz.com

Some sci-fi fans have a lot to say about Space Force's new dress uniforms

Earlier this week, as the most recently developed branch of the U.S. military unveiled its new uniforms, fans of a certain science fiction television series began to comment that the prototypes looked very familiar. The New York Post reports that General Jay Raymond, commander of the U.S. Space Force revealed...
MILITARY
Benzinga

Beam Me Up Bezos! Star Trek Star William Shatner Headed To Space

The star of the popular space franchise “Star Trek” is headed to space, according to reports from TMZ. Here are the details on William Shatner going to space. What Happened: Shatner will board the second civilian flight from Blue Origin, the space company founded by Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos.
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

The Best Episodes Of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine holds a special place in the Star Trek franchise. The difficult third live-action series broke the fundamental rule of “boldly going where no man had ever gone before” by tying itself to a space station. It was the series that dragged war, conflict, and consequences into the space opera. It was also the series that stretched and tested the central ideals of Star Trek. In doing so, it produced some of the most challenging, rewarding and spectacular hours in genre television history.
TV SERIES
USNI News

This is What a Chinese Stealth Warship Looks Like on Radar

Warships designs are increasingly taking their radar signature into account. Sharp angles that deflect radar waves and coatings that absorb radar energy have been standard features of warship designs for most new warships over the last 20 years. An extreme example is the class of the Chinese Navy’s (PLAN) Type-022 missile boat. Its lines are angled and sloped to deflect incoming radar waves, like a stealth fighter. Everything is carefully angled and even the window frames have saw-tooth edges, according to published photos of the class.
MILITARY
thedrive

Mystery Flying Wing Aircraft Photographed Over The Philippines

The aircraft resembles the one seen in an image taken in California a year ago that is thought to be of the elusive RQ-180 stealth spy aircraft. The Philippines sits between the South China Sea and the Philippine Sea, two contentious and highly surveilled bodies of water that regularly see large amounts of military activity, especially Chinese and American. All types of military aircraft constantly frequent the skies above both seas, from bombers to drones, but on September 2nd, at around 6:15 AM local time, landscape photographer Michael Fugnit captured something very unique in his lens—what appears to be a stealthy flying wing aircraft with a diamond-shaped fuselage and slender wings, a centralized exhaust, potentially featuring twin engines, and a ventral fuselage bulge.
MILITARY

