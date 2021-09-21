Space Force reveals uniforms and Twitter can only see 'Star Trek' and 'Battlestar Galactica'
The newest military branch, the U.S. Space Force, has released prototypes of uniforms for its Guardians. The uniforms, revealed during a conference in Maryland on Tuesday, feature a dark navy coat, grey pants and six buttons, which are meant to symbolize Space Force being the sixth branch of the U.S. military, Gen. John Raymond told Military.com. In 2019, President Trump created the new branch, the first in seven decades.www.marconews.com
