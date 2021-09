A big clean energy project will go forward in Minnesota without impacting an ancient site. Ørsted completes a 227 MW solar farm in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, for Facebook. UnderstandSolar is a free service that links you to top-rated solar installers in your region for personalized solar estimates. Tesla now offers price matching, so it’s important to shop for the best quotes. Click here to learn more and get your quotes. — *ad.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO