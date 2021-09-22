Marathon record holder Mary Keitany retires after injury

Roger Federer feels the worst is behind him after a third right knee operation but admits he will not be back on court for several more months.The 40-year-old opted to go under the knife again following a Wimbledon quarter-final defeat by Hubert Hurkacz this summer – only his fifth tournament back after two operations and more than a year out.Speaking at the Laver Cup in Boston which he travelled to as a spectator despite still being on crutches, Federer said: “I was just nowhere near where I wanted to be to play at the top, top level.“But I tried...

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO