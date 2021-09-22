CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Supplement Derived From Food Sources a Potential Option for Treating Hair Loss

technologynetworks.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHair thinning is one of the many symptoms that accompanies the menopause transition. Roughly 40% of women over 60 will experience what’s known as female pattern hair loss (also known as androgenetic alopecia). However, a new study suggests that a nutraceutical supplement may improve hair growth and quality. The study results will be presented during The North American Menopause Society (NAMS) Annual Meeting in Washington, DC, September 22-25, 2021.

