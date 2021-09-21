CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
$16.8 Million to Advance 42 Bicycle and Pedestrian Projects Across Maryland

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFunds Awarded Statewide to Design Bike Lanes, Rebuild Trails, and Improve Multi-Modal Connectivity. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan announced $16.8 million in grants to support bicycle, pedestrian, and trail improvements through 42 projects across the state. The package includes $12.4 million in federal funding through the Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP), $1 million through the Recreational Trails Program (RTP), and nearly $3.4 million in state funding through the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) Kim Lamphier Bikeways Network Program.

