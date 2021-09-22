CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
I Am Fish review: Tasty seafood buffet

By Ozzie Mejia, shacknews.com
Santa Maria Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBossa Studios, the team behind the hit game I Am Bread, got a lot of mileage out of tasking players with controlling and moving inanimate pieces of food. It turns out the developer wasn’t ready to let this concept go entirely, so players are back for a pseudo-sequel. However, instead of controlling inanimate loaves of bread, the task is now to move around living creatures. In this case, it’s fish. I Am Fish feels like an extension of its bread-based predecessor, one that feels fun and clever, if slightly frustrating.

