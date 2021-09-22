I Am Fish review: Tasty seafood buffet

While the pandemic has ramped up cooking at home, it’s likewise spawned growing interest in delivered meal kits and curated boxes, and new ones continue to roll out. Here’s the latest: Seafood distributor and online retailer Wulf’s Fish (a former beloved Brookline fish store) has collaborated with Boston chefs and just launched a series of curated seasonal seafood boxes the company ships nationwide. The first is with chef Michael Lombardi of SRV, a restaurant that specializes in Venetian-style dishes. The Wulf’s Fish + SRV Chef Box has an array of fish, vacuum-packed and frozen with dry ice and gel packs, (1-pound each), for four Italian seafood meals. There are cuts you may have not tackled before, such as cod cheeks and striped bass collars, and a 2-ounce piece of tuna bottarga (dried and cured tuna roe, a classic Italian ingredient). There’s also swordfish plus SRV’s own house-made Strozzapreti pasta (a twisted, rope-like shape) — all ingredients for Lombardi’s own recipes that’s compiled in a booklet you find inside each container. For instance, with your own capers, garlic, olive oil, lemon, and white wine and a few other ingredients, the cod cheeks become a piccata. Tomato sauce and tomato puree, grilled peppers, and onions are the makings for stripped bass collars with pepperonata, and a puttanesca sauce dresses up the swordfish. Next in the series: collaboration with chef Rachel Miller of Nightshade Noodle Bar in Lynn. A box is $119 and will begin shipping on Sept. 22. Shipping is free in the Northeast and bordering states. To order, go to wulfsfish.com.

BOSTON, MA ・ 6 DAYS AGO