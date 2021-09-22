Pasco schools finalizes budget for 2021-22

The Pasco County School Board held its final public hearing of its proposed annual budget for fiscal year 2021-22. The budget is set for $1,470,908,377, a decrease of $48,762,534 from last year’s budget. Included is a general operating budget of $734.6 million and a capital budget of $339.2 million. The millage rat for 2021-22 is 5.810, a decrease of 0.112 mills. So, under this proposed rate, a homeowner of a $175,000 home, after the deduction of the $25,000 homestead exemption, would pay $16.80 less per year than last year.