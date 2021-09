Located in the fishing village of Placencia, Naia Resort and Spa has introduced six new packages designed to help travelers relax and recharge. Located in the low-key fishing village of Placencia, Naia Resort and Spa focuses on authentic wellness, with one of the top spas in the country featuring over-water treatment rooms. Belizean culture is fused into everything from spa treatments to the resort’s décor, cuisine and excursions. This fall Naia has crafted these turnkey vacations for discerning travelers:

TRAVEL ・ 8 DAYS AGO