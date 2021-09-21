The Columbus Cultural Orchestra Embraces Diversity

On Stephen Spottswood’s music playlists, jazz, hip-hop and R&B tunes rub shoulders with works by Chopin, Mozart and Mahler. But when he was in high school, Spottswood, a classically trained violinist and violist of color, noticed that the orchestras he played with weren’t playing his favorite hip-hop and R&B songs. And they weren’t playing the gospel and blues tunes he heard each Sunday in his family’s church in West Virginia, either.