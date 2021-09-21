CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbus, OH

The Columbus Cultural Orchestra Embraces Diversity

By Jennifer Hambrick
wosu.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Stephen Spottswood’s music playlists, jazz, hip-hop and R&B tunes rub shoulders with works by Chopin, Mozart and Mahler. But when he was in high school, Spottswood, a classically trained violinist and violist of color, noticed that the orchestras he played with weren’t playing his favorite hip-hop and R&B songs. And they weren’t playing the gospel and blues tunes he heard each Sunday in his family’s church in West Virginia, either.

news.wosu.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Britney Spears case back in court with dad's role on the line

LOS ANGELES, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The Britney Spears case returns to court on Wednesday after a summer of surprise turns, shocking allegations, an engagement and mounting expectations that the 13-year-old legal arrangement that controls the singer's life will soon end. After years of glacial progress, the past two months...
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

North Korea says hypersonic missile made 1st test flight

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea said Wednesday that it successfully tested a new hypersonic missile it implied was being developed as nuclear capable, as it continues to expand its military capabilities and pressure Washington and Seoul over long-stalled negotiations over its nuclear weapons. The missile test early Tuesday...
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Fighting wave of misinfo, YouTube bans false vaccine claims

YouTube is wiping vaccine misinformation and conspiracy theories from its popular video-sharing platform. The ban on vaccine misinformation, announced in a blog post on Wednesday, comes as countries around the world continue to offer free immunizations for COVID-19 to a somewhat hesitant public. Public health officials have struggled to push back against a steady current of online misinformation about the COVID-19 shot since development of the immunization first got underway last year.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Entertainment
City
Columbus, OH
State
West Virginia State
Local
Ohio Entertainment
City
Reynoldsburg, OH
The Associated Press

Ex-diplomat Kishida wins Japan party vote, to become new PM

TOKYO (AP) — Former Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida won the governing party’s leadership election on Wednesday and is set to become the next prime minister, facing the tasks of reviving a pandemic-hit economy and ensuring a strong alliance with Washington to counter growing regional security risks. Kishida replaces outgoing...
POLITICS
Fox News

NBA says no pay for players who miss games because of local vaccine mandates

NBA players who are forced to miss games because of local COVID-19 vaccine mandates will not be paid, the league announced Wednesday. NBA spokesman Mike Bass made the announcement during the start of training camp this week, revealing a policy that specially targets unvaccinated players in New York City and San Francisco.
NBA
CNN

Mandates are boosting vaccination rates, but not without a tradeoff

(CNN) — Mandates that require employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19 have spurred workers to get vaccinated in recent weeks -- yet some holdouts have been suspended or lost their jobs, and workplaces are scrambling to cover potential shortages. The tradeoff -- a disrupted workplace in the short term in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beethoven
Person
Kendrick Lamar

Comments / 0

Community Policy