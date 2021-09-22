Exploring Alternatives To The US 60/40 Benchmark: Part II

European markets struggled for direction on Monday, with the German election set to remove a key market risk in the region. Initial results on Monday afternoon confirmed the Social Democratic Party’s near 26% lead, while the Christian Democratic Union and Christian Social Union lagged with just over 24% of the vote. Germany now faces the daunting task of forming a coalition government with three parties having to join forces “to clear the threshold of 50% of all seats in the Bundestag after the vote,” Reuters reported. The outcome lowered the prospects of a full left-wing coalition, while broader European markets reflected a rise in crude prices that boosted oil and gas stocks. Brent futures were on track to reach $80 a barrel “on the back of supply concerns as parts of the world sees demand pick up with the easing of pandemic conditions,” according to Reuters.

STOCKS ・ 3 HOURS AGO