US, Japan, South Korea to discuss N Korea

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York [US], September 22 (ANI/Sputnik): The foreign ministers of Japan and South Korea will meet on Wednesday in New York with the US secretary of state to discuss the situation around North Korea amid recent missile launches, the Kyodo news agency reported, citing sources in the US State Department.

South Korea Foreign Minister Says to Meet Japan Counterpart on Thursday

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong said he would meet his Japanese counterpart on Thursday and hoped for progress to end a dispute that has led to tit-for-tat trade restrictions. Chung told the Council on Foreign Relations think tank during a visit to New York that he...
US, Japan, South Korea say ‘urgent’ dialogue needed after North Korea’s missile test

High-ranking diplomats from Japan, the US and South Korea agreed that “urgent” dialogue and diplomacy is necessary for denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula during the trilateral meeting, a day after North Korea conducted a long-range cruise missile test.One of the key topics of discussion of Tuesday meeting was how to respond to North Korea’s latest missile test. The top diplomats agreed to sanctions pressure combined with dialogue with Pyongyang, according to Kyodo news agency.The scheduled meeting was held a day after North Korea’s state media announced on Monday that Pyongyang conducted successful tests of new long-range cruise missile. The tests...
Japan, US, S Korea call on N Korea to return to arms talks

TOKYO (AP) — Senior diplomats from Japan, the United States and South Korea Tuesday called on North Korea to return to talks over its missile and nuclear development, a day after Pyongyang announced it successfully tested new long-range cruise missiles, suggesting advancement of its military capabilities. The three-way meeting in...
South Korea, Japan, and United States of America, asks North Korea to resume arms talks

Diplomats from Japan, South Korea and US in talks with North Korea. Diplomats from Japan, US and South Korea urged North Korea to resume talks over its nuclear and missile development. Recently, North Korea tested its long-range cruise missiles and announced that the launch was successful. This indicates new advancements ....
North Korea fires 'unidentified projectile': South's military

Nuclear-armed North Korea fired an 'unidentified projectile' into the sea off its east coast, the South's military said Tuesday. No further details were immediately available from the South's Joint Chiefs of Staff. The launch comes just days after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's influential sister Kim Yo Jong, a key adviser to her brother, dangled the prospect of an inter-Korean summit. But she insisted that "impartiality" and mutual respect would be required, calling for the South to "stop spouting an impudent remark".
N Korea slams US over submarine deal, warns countermeasures

North Korea has criticized the U.S. decision to provide nuclear-powered submarines to Australia and warned of unspecified countermeasures if it finds the deal affects the North’s security.State media on Monday published comments from an unidentified North Korean Foreign Ministry official who called the arrangement between U.S., Britain and Australia an “extremely dangerous act” that would destroy the security balance in the Asia-Pacific and trigger a “chain reaction of arms races.”The official said the North was closely examining the deal and would proceed with corresponding actions if it has “even the smallest negative affect on our country’s safety.”U.S. President Joe...
North Korea launches two ballistic missiles toward Japan; missiles land in international waters between Japan, Korean Peninsula

North Korea launched two ballistic missiles off the nation’s coast toward Japan Wednesday, leading Japan’s prime minister to condemn the move as “absolutely outrageous.”. In a statement released Wednesday, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement that it is “aware of the missile launch and are consulting closely with our...
N. Korea accuses US of hostility, continues weapons tests

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Monday accused the United States of keeping up its “hostile policy” and demanded the Biden administration permanently end joint military exercises with South Korea even as it continued its recent streak of weapons tests apparently aimed at pressuring Washington and Seoul over slow nuclear diplomacy.
China's Massive 11-Barrel Naval Gatling Gun Has Been Adapted For Close-In Defense On Land

The trailer-mounted gun could give Chinese land units a fearsome defense against low-flying aircraft, cruise missiles, and even possibly artillery. China has unveiled a new 11-barrel version of its ground-based 30mm air-defense system, with a trailer-mounted adaptation seemingly optimized for the point-defense of key installations. The new weapon, and its seven-barrel predecessor, are both based on existing shipborne anti-aircraft artillery systems. Although the exact capabilities of the new weapon are unconfirmed, the 11-barrel mobile Gatling-style cannon would be effective against low-flying helicopters, fixed-wing aircraft, and cruise missiles, as well as offering a powerful counter to the growing threat posed by small drones. Furthermore, it could even fulfill a role similar to the U.S.-developed Centurion Counter-Rocket, Artillery, Mortar (C-RAM) system.
Pentagon leaders to face Congress on Afghan pullout decision

In their first public testimony since the U.S. completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan, top Pentagon leaders will face sharp questions in Congress about the chaotic pullout and the Taliban s rapid takeover of the country.Republicans in particular have intensified their attacks on President Joe Biden’s decision to pull all troops out of Afghanistan by Aug. 30, saying it left the U.S. more vulnerable to terrorism. They are demanding more details on the suicide bombing in Kabul that killed 13 American service members in the final days of the withdrawal.Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Gen. Mark Milley chairman of...
N.Korea Fires Missile, Accuses U.S. of 'Double Standards'

SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea fired a missile towards the sea off its east coast on Tuesday, South Korea's military said, as Pyongyang called on the United States and South Korea to scrap their "double standards" on weapons programmes to restart talks. The missile was launched from the central north province...
Japan's next PM must work quickly on virus, economy, China

The stakes are high as Japanese governing party members vote Wednesday for four candidates seeking to replace Yoshihide Suga as prime minister. The next leader must address a pandemic-battered economy, a newly empowered military operating in a dangerous neighborhood, crucial ties with an inward-focused ally, Washington and tense security standoffs with an emboldened China and its ally North Korea For the long-governing Liberal Democratic Party that often chooses its leaders in backroom negotiations, this election promises to be wide open. Because of the party's control of parliament, its leader will become prime minister.Whoever wins, the party desperately...
China, NATO officials discuss Afghanistan, regional tensions

China s top diplomat has held a virtual meeting with NATO's chief to discuss the situation in Afghanistan amid longstanding disagreements between Beijing and the U.S.-led alliance over regional policies.The Chinese Foreign Ministry said Tuesday that the discussions had been “positive and constructive”. Foreign Minister Wang Yi and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg had spoken the previous day, according to the statement, focusing on “issues of common concern.”Chinese officials gave no further details of the talks.Beijing long opposed the presence of U.S. and NATO forces in Afghanistan — with which it shares a narrow border — while benefiting...
