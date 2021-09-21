Are Jade Rollers Really Worth Your Time?

Salons Using Eco-Friendly Makeup Are Changing the Game. Have you ever wondered how much impact your makeup routine costs the planet? Each year about 120 billion plastics from cosmetics packaging are tossed and end up in landfills and our oceans, which contributes to a loss of 18 million acres of forest each year. As concerning as these facts are, beauty salons are taking the bull by the horns in the eco-friendly movement and exercising the steps necessary for a more environmentally friendly planet. Salons that are utilizing eco-friendly makeup are making a big impact in the world’s growing earth-positive campaign, and their clients are thanking them for it — as much as our planet is. What’s healthier for the earth is healthier for people, and even better for business.

