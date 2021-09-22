Newport Gold INC. Provides Corporate Update

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleTORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / NEWPORT GOLD INC. (OTC PINKS:NWPG) (the 'company') is pleased to announce the following update on the company's business and corporate objectives for the remainder of 2021 and beyond. The company is focussed on advancing an exploration and drilling program on its wholly owned Manitou mining claim, located in the Burnt Basin property in the Greenwood Mining division in British Columbia. The company suspended planned exploration work in 2020 due to Covid-19 related concerns.

