Boxwood Partners Advises Sir Grout on Its Acquisition by Threshold Brands

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLatest Boxwood transaction continues its status as a premier M&A advisor for leading franchise brands. JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Boxwood Partners is pleased to announce the sale of Sir Grout to Threshold Brands, a portfolio company of The Riverside Company. Boxwood Partners, a leading boutique...

Alpha Esports Tech Announces DTC Eligibility of its Common Shares in the United States

Alpha Esports Tech also trades on the CSE under the ticker ALPA & the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker 9HN. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Alpha Esports Tech Inc. (CSE:ALPA)(FSE:9HN)(OTC PINK:APETF) ('Alpha' or the 'Company'), a technology company that focuses on emerging markets in esports, mobile gaming, commerce, blockchain, and high growth opportunities, has announced today that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company ('DTC') in the United States. The Company's common shares are quoted in the United States on the OTC Venture Market under the symbol 'APETF'.
Alkame Completes Product Development for Shmellins Market

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:ALKM), a publicly traded diversified holding company, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary West Coast Co-Packer, Inc. has completed the product development process for California based Shmellins Market, LLC. This emerging healthy lifestyle food company has an emphasis on fun and delicious organic products and is now moving from product development into production and beta testing of the finished product.
Petroteq Energy Announces Completion of Quadrise Testing Program

Testing Confirmed MSAR® and bioMSAR™ Fuels Can Be Produced from Asphalt Ridge Heavy Oil. SHERMAN OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Petroteq Energy Inc. ('Petroteq' or the 'Company') ‎‎(TSXV:PQE;)(OTC PINK:PQEFF)(FSE:PQCF), an oil ‎company focused on the development and implementation of its proprietary oil-‎extraction ‎technologies, is pleased to announce that Quadrise Fuels International plc ('Quadrise') recently provided an update on its testing of an oil sample supplied by TomCo's 100% owned subsidiary Greenfield Energy LLC ('Greenfield') taken from the Petroteq Oil Sands Plant ('POSP') and produced from oil sands ore using Petroteq's Clean Oil Recovery Technology ('CORT') process.
ZEN Graphene Solutions Finalizes Definitive Commercial Agreement with Trebor Rx

GUELPH, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. ('ZEN' or the 'Company') (TSXV:ZEN)(OTC PINK:ZENYF), a Canadian, nanotechnology company focused on next-gen healthcare solutions, announces that it has signed a definitive commercial agreement with Trebor Rx (Trebor) for the manufacturing of ZENGuard™-enhanced personal protective equipment. The agreement includes surgical masks, filters for Trebor's patent pending Pro+ mask, nitrile gloves and other potential products.
Home Bistro Announces Nationwide Launch of Model Meals Brand

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Home Bistro, Inc. (OTC PINK:HBIS) ('Home Bistro' or the 'Company') a leading online meal delivery platform that offers celebrity chef-inspired, gourmet and lifestyle ready-made meals, announced today that Model Meals, the Company's ready-to-eat, Whole30 & Paleo-approved, healthy meal service, is now being offered in all 50 states. Previously, Model Meals was available in just three states - California, Nevada and Arizona.
MSP, MSSP Investor Apax Partners Raises $1.75B for More Acquisitions

Apax Partners, a private equity firm that invests in and/or buys MSPs and MSSPs, has raised $1.75 billion for its new Apax Digital Fund II (also known as ADF II), the firm has disclosed. The new fund sticks with Apax’s existing investment strategy — “targeting minority growth and growth buyout...
IAHL Corporate Update

Our intended reporting date has moved to on or before Oct 31. ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / IAHL Corp. (OTC PINK:IAHL) We were hoping to conform by the September 28th deadline but our partners in the mega project we are part of have not secured all of the land from the 31 landowners where phase 1 of the project will be located in Latin America.
StageZero Life Sciences Announces Commencement of Trading on the OTCQB

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd. (TSX:SZLS)(OTCQB:SZLSF) (the 'Company' or 'StageZero'), a healthcare company devoted to improving the early detection and management of cancer and other chronic diseases through lab developed tests and clinical interventions, is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved for trading on the OTCQB in the United States under the symbol SZLSF. StageZero commenced trading on the OTCQB on September 23, 2021 while continuing to trade on the TSX Exchange in Canada.
Electrovaya Announces C$3.795 Million Private Placement with an Institutional Investor

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Electrovaya Inc. ('Electrovaya' or the 'Company') (TSX:EFL)(OTCQB:EFLVF), a lithium ion battery manufacturer with industry-leading performance and substantial intellectual property, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement for a private placement of the Company's common shares (a 'Common Share' and, collectively, the 'Common Shares') and warrants to purchase common shares ('Common Warrants') to a single institutional investor for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of approximately C$3.795 million (the 'Private Placement'). Pursuant to the Private Placement, the Company will issue up to 2,919,230 Common Shares and Common Warrants to purchase up to 1,459,615 Common Shares at a combined purchase price of C$1.30 per Common Share and associated Common Warrant. Each Common Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of C$1.60 per Common Share at any time prior to the three-year anniversary of the closing date of the Private Placement (the 'Closing Date'). The Company expects the Closing Date to occur on or about September 29, 2021. The Private Placement is subject to the satisfaction of certain customary closing conditions, including the receipt of all necessary regulatory and stock exchange approvals, including the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange.
Pure Extraction Corp.: PURX Hydrogen Powered System Strategy for Net Zero

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Pure Extraction Corp. ('PURX' or the 'Company') (TSX-V:PURX)(OTC PINK:PURXF)(FSE:FIT1) is pleased to announce its move toward a net zero emission plan in its business development. The Company intends to offer a hydrogen fuel cell powered supercritical CO2 extractor system that will be zero-emission, fully mobile and non-grid reliant. The Company is reviewing hydrogen fuel cells that are available on the market today.
Kalo Gold Clarifies Technical Disclosure and Files Amended Technical Report

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / KALO GOLD CORP. (TSXV:KALO), ('Kalo,' 'Kalo Gold,' or the 'Company'), announces that as a result of a recent review by the British Columbia Securities Commission, the Company is issuing the following news release to clarify its prior scientific and technical disclosures.
Optex Systems Announces $1.4 Million Order

RICHARDSON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Optex Systems Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:OPXS), a leading manufacturer of precision optical sighting systems for domestic and worldwide military and commercial applications, today announced an initial $1.4 Million order against a 5 Year Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity contract for laser protected periscopes from a United States Prime Customer with deliveries starting in 2022 and concluding in 2023 for this initial release.
Bullet Blockchain Provides Update on Merger With Britannia Mining

CORK, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Bullet Blockchain LTD. ('Bullet' or the 'Company'), a turnkey crypto mining operation focused on efficiency, stability, transparency and scalability, announced today, that although the Company has been formally acquired by and merged with Britannia Mining, Inc. ('Britannia') (the 'Britannia-Bullet Merger'), and Britannia has completed the necessary state filings to change Britannia's name to Bullet Blockchain, Inc., Britannia continues to work through the process of effectuating the reverse split and formalizing the name change so that the Britannia-Bullet Merger is officially reflected in Britannia's common stock with the OTC Markets Group, Inc ('OTC Markets').
Metalore Announces AGM Results and NCIB Proposal

SIMCOE, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Metalore Resources Limited (TSXV:MET) ('Metalore' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce the results of its recent annual general meeting of shareholders ('AGM'), which was held on September 25, 2021. A total of 1,234,939 common shares (69.57% of the votes attached...
Boxwood to Present at Franchise Conference

Boxwood Managing Partner Will Participate in Panel Discussion at Springboard Event. JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Boxwood Partners' Managing Partner J. Patrick Galleher will be a featured speaker at the Springboard Event for Emerging Franchisors in Philadelphia, PA on September 26-28. Boxwood Partners is a leading...
Pecunpay partners with Viewnext to drive its digital transformation

Pecunpay, a Spain-based electronic money company, has partnered with Viewnext to enable the acceleration of the company's digital transformation. The agreement enables Pecunpay to modernise and manage its applications, thereby endorsing its capabilities and supporting the expansion of its business. The main focus areas of the collaboration will be digital transformation and incorporation, adaptation of equipment to Pecunpay, project management, and operational consultancy.
RLJ Equity Partners Leads Acquisition of Ogle School

BETHESDA, Md. (PRWEB) September 20, 2021. RLJ Equity Partners (“RLJ”), an affiliate of The RLJ Companies, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Ogle School (“Ogle” or the “Company”), a leading provider of cosmetology and esthetics career education in Texas. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Founded in...
ServiceNow Partner Acquisition: Highmetric Buys NewRocket

This is technology M&A deal number 572 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here. See all ServiceNow partner mergers and acquisitions listed here. NewRocket, based in San Diego, California, specializes in user experience design across service portals, enterprise...
Aspen Heights Partners launches SFR brand

Aspen Heights Partners has launched Bell Yard, a single-family rental (SFR) community brand. The unveiling of the new brand coincides with Aspen’s acquisition of a 36-acre site in the rapidly growing Austin suburb of Hutto, Texas, where it will develop its first Bell Yard community. For Aspen Heights, which is...
