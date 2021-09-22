Boxwood Partners Advises Sir Grout on Its Acquisition by Threshold Brands

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Electrovaya Inc. ('Electrovaya' or the 'Company') (TSX:EFL)(OTCQB:EFLVF), a lithium ion battery manufacturer with industry-leading performance and substantial intellectual property, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement for a private placement of the Company's common shares (a 'Common Share' and, collectively, the 'Common Shares') and warrants to purchase common shares ('Common Warrants') to a single institutional investor for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of approximately C$3.795 million (the 'Private Placement'). Pursuant to the Private Placement, the Company will issue up to 2,919,230 Common Shares and Common Warrants to purchase up to 1,459,615 Common Shares at a combined purchase price of C$1.30 per Common Share and associated Common Warrant. Each Common Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of C$1.60 per Common Share at any time prior to the three-year anniversary of the closing date of the Private Placement (the 'Closing Date'). The Company expects the Closing Date to occur on or about September 29, 2021. The Private Placement is subject to the satisfaction of certain customary closing conditions, including the receipt of all necessary regulatory and stock exchange approvals, including the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

