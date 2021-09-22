Canagold Intersects 17.1 gpt Au Over 8.4 m in Hanging-Wall C10 Vein and 25.7 gpt Au Over 2.1 m in C West Main Vein at New Polaris, BC
Company to Host Webinar Today at 9:00 am PDT / 12:00 pm EDT. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Canagold Resources Ltd. (TSX:CCM)(OTCQB:CRCUF)(FRA:CANA) announces high-grade gold assays for four more drill holes from the ongoing 24,000 meter (m), 47-hole drill program at its 100% owned New Polaris Gold project in northwestern British Columbia, located 100 kilometers (km) south of Atlin and 60 km northeast of Juneau, Alaska.www.albuquerqueexpress.com
Comments / 0