CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. Macallan East Project Geophysics Survey Identifies New Lithium Targets

albuquerqueexpress.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. (the 'Company') (CSE:SCV)(FSE:7S2)(OTC PINK:SCVFF) ('Scotch Creek' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce the results of the recent Hybrid-Source-Audio-Magnetotellurics (HSAMT) Geophysical Survey, completed on its Macallan East, Clayton Valley lithium project. The survey has identified multiple areas that merit future exploration, outlining key potential drill targets of greater than 500 meters in thickness in an unexplored area of the Valley.

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

Alkame Completes Product Development for Shmellins Market

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:ALKM), a publicly traded diversified holding company, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary West Coast Co-Packer, Inc. has completed the product development process for California based Shmellins Market, LLC. This emerging healthy lifestyle food company has an emphasis on fun and delicious organic products and is now moving from product development into production and beta testing of the finished product.
ECONOMY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Emgold Acquires One Hundred Percent Interest in East-West and Trecesson Properties, Quebec

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Emgold Mining Corporation (TSXV:EMR)(OTCQB:EGMCF)(FRA:EMLM)(BSE:EMLM) ('Emgold' or the 'Company') announces it has completed the acquisition of a 50% interest in the East-West Property and 100% interest in the Trecesson Property, both located in Quebec, from Knick Exploration (KNX)('Knick'). The transaction (the 'Transaction') solidifies Emgold's total interest in the East-West Property at 100%.
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Sterling Metals Discovers High Grade Polymetallic Mineralization, Expands Drill Program and Earns 100% Ownership of the Sail Pond Silver and Base Metal Project

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Sterling Metals Corp. (TSXV:SAG) ('Sterling Metals' or the 'Company') is pleased to report the first assays from its maiden drilling program on the Silver-Copper-Lead-Zinc Sail Pond Project ('Sail Pond' or the 'Project') located on the Great Northern Peninsula of Newfoundland, Canada. The company completed 16 drill holes in its Phase 1 program and from the data gathered launched a Phase 2 program focused on the South Zone of the Project. The first and only series of assay results the company has received to date from its Phase 2 program pertain to hole SP-21-018 and include the following highlights:
INDUSTRY
mining.com

AVZ Minerals secures Chinese backing for DRC lithium project

Australia’s AVZ Minerals (ASX: AVZ) has secured $240 million in funding from Chinese private firm Suzhou CATH Energy Technologies (CATH) to develop its Manono lithium-tin project in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The deal gives Suzhou CATH, jointly owned by Pei Zhenhua and Chinese battery giant CATL, a 24%...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
albuquerqueexpress.com

ZEN Graphene Solutions Finalizes Definitive Commercial Agreement with Trebor Rx

GUELPH, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. ('ZEN' or the 'Company') (TSXV:ZEN)(OTC PINK:ZENYF), a Canadian, nanotechnology company focused on next-gen healthcare solutions, announces that it has signed a definitive commercial agreement with Trebor Rx (Trebor) for the manufacturing of ZENGuard™-enhanced personal protective equipment. The agreement includes surgical masks, filters for Trebor's patent pending Pro+ mask, nitrile gloves and other potential products.
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

StageZero Life Sciences Announces Commencement of Trading on the OTCQB

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd. (TSX:SZLS)(OTCQB:SZLSF) (the 'Company' or 'StageZero'), a healthcare company devoted to improving the early detection and management of cancer and other chronic diseases through lab developed tests and clinical interventions, is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved for trading on the OTCQB in the United States under the symbol SZLSF. StageZero commenced trading on the OTCQB on September 23, 2021 while continuing to trade on the TSX Exchange in Canada.
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Congo lithium project to advance with $400 million financing

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. AVZ said the financing is from Suzhou CATH Energy Technologies, which will acquire a 24% equity interest in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
resourceworld.com

Metals Creek drilling on Newmont gold joint venture

Metals Creek Resources Corp. [MEC-TSXV] has commenced drilling at the Ogden gold project in Timmins, Ontario. The Ogden gold project is a 50/50 joint venture with Newmont Corp., [NGT-TSX, NEM-NYSE] with Metals Creek serving as the operator. The Thomas Ogden zone (TOG) will be the main focus of this drill...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Otc#Geophysics#Lithium#Fse#Scvff#Scotch Creek Ventures#North American#Scotch Creek#The Board Of Directors#Sedar#Cse#Info Scotch Creek Com#Company
charlottenews.net

iMetal Resources Defines New Drill Targets as IP Survey Extends HG Shear Zone to Open 2300 Metres at The Oakes Gold Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSX.V:IMR) (OTC PINK:ADTFF) ('iMetal' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce the results of the previously announced IP Survey at the Oakes Gold Project located in the Beardmore-Geraldton Greenstone Belt (BGGB) of Northern Ontario, northeast of Thunder Bay. The IP survey has successfully confirmed the Company's premise that the gold-bearing HG Shear Zone is a significant structure shown to extend over 2km in strike length as evident from the chargeability anomaly shown in Figure 1 below.
ECONOMY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Pacton Gold Inc. (TSXV:PAC)(OTC PINK:PACXF)(FSE:2NKN) (the 'Company' or 'Pacton') is pleased to announce that drilling has intersected gold over a 600 m strike length on a newly identified gold trend. The Faulkenham gold trend consists of near surface mineralization approximately 140 m from the claim boundary with PureGold's Madsen Mine project and will be prioritized for follow up during the next drill program.
ECONOMY
mining.com

Lake Resources partners with US cleantech on Argentina lithium project

Australia’s Lake Resources (ASX: LKE) has teamed up with US-based Lilac Solutions to jointly develop the Kachi Lithium Brine project in Argentina, home to the world’s third-largest reserve of the key material for batteries that power electric vehicles and high-tech devices. California-headquartered Lilac will provide clean technology expertise as well...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
breakingtravelnews.com

AHIC 2021: Kube Ventures launches in Middle East

Kube Ventures has a single purpose, to drive transformation by incubating and accelerating hospitality start-ups. Inspired and created by Michael Levie and David Keen, Kube has attracted some of the foremost entrepreneurs and disruptors in the hospitality space. Each one shares the values of the founders and a drive to...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Vancouver, CA
mining.com

Sibanye-Stillwater grabs 50% of Nevada lithium project for $490 million

South African precious metals miner Sibanye-Stillwater (JSE: SSW) (NYSE: SBSW) has taken a 50% stake in ioneer Ltd’s (ASX: INR) lithium-boron project in Nevada for $490 million. The deal is one of the largest ever in the US lithium market and comes amid rising concerns that, without more investment, demand...
METAL MINING
mining.com

Sibanye buys half of ioneer’s Nevada lithium project in $490m deal

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd is buying half of ioneer Ltd’s Nevada lithium mine project for $490 million, one of the largest deals ever for U.S. supply of the electric vehicle battery metal as demand is poised to soar later this decade. The investment is a vote of confidence in American lithium...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Bourier Lithium Project Update: Lomiko Metals and Critical Elements Report Discoveries and Identify Lithium Targets for Exploration Using GoldSpot Discoveries’ Artificial Intelligence Methods

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 14, 2021-- Lomiko Metals Inc. (Lomiko) ( ( TSX-V: LMR, OTC: LMRMF, FSE: DH8C ) ) (“Lomiko Metals Inc or “Lomiko” or the “Corporation”) and Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (the “ Company ” or “ Critical Elements ”) (TSX-V: CRE) (US OTCQX: CRECF) (FSE: F12) mandated GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. (TSX-V: SPOT) (OTCQX: SPOFF) (“GoldSpot“) to conduct a remote targeting process for lithium, on the Bourier claims within the Nemiscau belt (Figure 1). GoldSpot uses cutting edge technology and geoscientific expertise to mitigate exploration risks and make mineral discoveries. To review the option agreement please see news April 27, 2021.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Canterra Minerals Identifies New Drill Targets and Completes Till Sampling Program at the Wilding Gold Project, Newfoundland

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2021) - Canterra Minerals Corporation (TSXV: CTM) (OTCQB: CTMCF) ("Canterra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the definition of several new drill targets stemming from the results of the summer 2021 exploration program at the Wilding Gold project ("Wilding"). Canterra now looks towards the start of its fall drill program to test these new targets.
ECONOMY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Pure Extraction Corp.: PURX Hydrogen Powered System Strategy for Net Zero

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Pure Extraction Corp. ('PURX' or the 'Company') (TSX-V:PURX)(OTC PINK:PURXF)(FSE:FIT1) is pleased to announce its move toward a net zero emission plan in its business development. The Company intends to offer a hydrogen fuel cell powered supercritical CO2 extractor system that will be zero-emission, fully mobile and non-grid reliant. The Company is reviewing hydrogen fuel cells that are available on the market today.
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Bullet Blockchain Provides Update on Merger With Britannia Mining

CORK, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Bullet Blockchain LTD. ('Bullet' or the 'Company'), a turnkey crypto mining operation focused on efficiency, stability, transparency and scalability, announced today, that although the Company has been formally acquired by and merged with Britannia Mining, Inc. ('Britannia') (the 'Britannia-Bullet Merger'), and Britannia has completed the necessary state filings to change Britannia's name to Bullet Blockchain, Inc., Britannia continues to work through the process of effectuating the reverse split and formalizing the name change so that the Britannia-Bullet Merger is officially reflected in Britannia's common stock with the OTC Markets Group, Inc ('OTC Markets').
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Petroteq Energy Announces Completion of Quadrise Testing Program

Testing Confirmed MSAR® and bioMSAR™ Fuels Can Be Produced from Asphalt Ridge Heavy Oil. SHERMAN OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Petroteq Energy Inc. ('Petroteq' or the 'Company') ‎‎(TSXV:PQE;)(OTC PINK:PQEFF)(FSE:PQCF), an oil ‎company focused on the development and implementation of its proprietary oil-‎extraction ‎technologies, is pleased to announce that Quadrise Fuels International plc ('Quadrise') recently provided an update on its testing of an oil sample supplied by TomCo's 100% owned subsidiary Greenfield Energy LLC ('Greenfield') taken from the Petroteq Oil Sands Plant ('POSP') and produced from oil sands ore using Petroteq's Clean Oil Recovery Technology ('CORT') process.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy