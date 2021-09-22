Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. Macallan East Project Geophysics Survey Identifies New Lithium Targets
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. (the 'Company') (CSE:SCV)(FSE:7S2)(OTC PINK:SCVFF) ('Scotch Creek' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce the results of the recent Hybrid-Source-Audio-Magnetotellurics (HSAMT) Geophysical Survey, completed on its Macallan East, Clayton Valley lithium project. The survey has identified multiple areas that merit future exploration, outlining key potential drill targets of greater than 500 meters in thickness in an unexplored area of the Valley.www.albuquerqueexpress.com
