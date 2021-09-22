Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. Macallan East Project Geophysics Survey Identifies New Lithium Targets

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Sterling Metals Corp. (TSXV:SAG) ('Sterling Metals' or the 'Company') is pleased to report the first assays from its maiden drilling program on the Silver-Copper-Lead-Zinc Sail Pond Project ('Sail Pond' or the 'Project') located on the Great Northern Peninsula of Newfoundland, Canada. The company completed 16 drill holes in its Phase 1 program and from the data gathered launched a Phase 2 program focused on the South Zone of the Project. The first and only series of assay results the company has received to date from its Phase 2 program pertain to hole SP-21-018 and include the following highlights:

