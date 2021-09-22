CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Bergio International Plans to Dominate the Jewelry Industry - Faster, Leaner, and More Profitable Than Ever

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Bergio International, Inc. ('Bergio,' or the 'Company') (OTC PINK:BRGO), a global leader in jewelry design and manufacturing, has announced a partnership with growth marketing engine PDOCS Labs Ventures. The partnership with PDOCS Labs Ventures comes after a big year for Bergio...

Empower Clinics and SoLVBL Solutions Sign Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to Develop a Program for Data Security in Diagnostic Testing

Enhanced Data Verification Will Augment Empower's Integrated Technology Services and Goals. VANCOUVER BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CSE:CBDT)(FRA:8EC)(OTCQB:EPWCF) ('Empower' or the 'Company') an integrated healthcare company - serving patients through medical centers, telemedicine platforms and a high complexity medical diagnostics laboratory processing thousands of COVID-19 specimens - is pleased to announce it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with SoLVBL Solutions Inc. ('SoLVBL Solutions') to develop a cyber security program to detect cyber-attacks and provide data security to the diagnostic testing programs used by Empower.
Exxe Announces $20 Million Revenue Target For its 1Myle Crypto Exchange

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Exxe Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:AXXA), ('Exxe' or the 'Company') a diversified fintech company, is pleased to announce it has completed major upgrades and enhancements to its crypto-currency exchange 1Myle resulting in a forecasted revenue of $20 Million for the next 12-month period.
Petroteq Energy Announces Completion of Quadrise Testing Program

Testing Confirmed MSAR® and bioMSAR™ Fuels Can Be Produced from Asphalt Ridge Heavy Oil. SHERMAN OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Petroteq Energy Inc. ('Petroteq' or the 'Company') ‎‎(TSXV:PQE;)(OTC PINK:PQEFF)(FSE:PQCF), an oil ‎company focused on the development and implementation of its proprietary oil-‎extraction ‎technologies, is pleased to announce that Quadrise Fuels International plc ('Quadrise') recently provided an update on its testing of an oil sample supplied by TomCo's 100% owned subsidiary Greenfield Energy LLC ('Greenfield') taken from the Petroteq Oil Sands Plant ('POSP') and produced from oil sands ore using Petroteq's Clean Oil Recovery Technology ('CORT') process.
Pure Extraction Corp.: PURX Hydrogen Powered System Strategy for Net Zero

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Pure Extraction Corp. ('PURX' or the 'Company') (TSX-V:PURX)(OTC PINK:PURXF)(FSE:FIT1) is pleased to announce its move toward a net zero emission plan in its business development. The Company intends to offer a hydrogen fuel cell powered supercritical CO2 extractor system that will be zero-emission, fully mobile and non-grid reliant. The Company is reviewing hydrogen fuel cells that are available on the market today.
Josh Hamilton
Alpha Esports Tech Announces DTC Eligibility of its Common Shares in the United States

Alpha Esports Tech also trades on the CSE under the ticker ALPA & the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker 9HN. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Alpha Esports Tech Inc. (CSE:ALPA)(FSE:9HN)(OTC PINK:APETF) ('Alpha' or the 'Company'), a technology company that focuses on emerging markets in esports, mobile gaming, commerce, blockchain, and high growth opportunities, has announced today that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company ('DTC') in the United States. The Company's common shares are quoted in the United States on the OTC Venture Market under the symbol 'APETF'.
ZEN Graphene Solutions Finalizes Definitive Commercial Agreement with Trebor Rx

GUELPH, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. ('ZEN' or the 'Company') (TSXV:ZEN)(OTC PINK:ZENYF), a Canadian, nanotechnology company focused on next-gen healthcare solutions, announces that it has signed a definitive commercial agreement with Trebor Rx (Trebor) for the manufacturing of ZENGuard™-enhanced personal protective equipment. The agreement includes surgical masks, filters for Trebor's patent pending Pro+ mask, nitrile gloves and other potential products.
Alkame Completes Product Development for Shmellins Market

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:ALKM), a publicly traded diversified holding company, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary West Coast Co-Packer, Inc. has completed the product development process for California based Shmellins Market, LLC. This emerging healthy lifestyle food company has an emphasis on fun and delicious organic products and is now moving from product development into production and beta testing of the finished product.
IAHL Corporate Update

Our intended reporting date has moved to on or before Oct 31. ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / IAHL Corp. (OTC PINK:IAHL) We were hoping to conform by the September 28th deadline but our partners in the mega project we are part of have not secured all of the land from the 31 landowners where phase 1 of the project will be located in Latin America.
StageZero Life Sciences Announces Commencement of Trading on the OTCQB

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd. (TSX:SZLS)(OTCQB:SZLSF) (the 'Company' or 'StageZero'), a healthcare company devoted to improving the early detection and management of cancer and other chronic diseases through lab developed tests and clinical interventions, is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved for trading on the OTCQB in the United States under the symbol SZLSF. StageZero commenced trading on the OTCQB on September 23, 2021 while continuing to trade on the TSX Exchange in Canada.
Optex Systems Announces $1.4 Million Order

RICHARDSON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Optex Systems Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:OPXS), a leading manufacturer of precision optical sighting systems for domestic and worldwide military and commercial applications, today announced an initial $1.4 Million order against a 5 Year Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity contract for laser protected periscopes from a United States Prime Customer with deliveries starting in 2022 and concluding in 2023 for this initial release.
Kalo Gold Clarifies Technical Disclosure and Files Amended Technical Report

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / KALO GOLD CORP. (TSXV:KALO), ('Kalo,' 'Kalo Gold,' or the 'Company'), announces that as a result of a recent review by the British Columbia Securities Commission, the Company is issuing the following news release to clarify its prior scientific and technical disclosures.
Electrovaya Announces C$3.795 Million Private Placement with an Institutional Investor

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Electrovaya Inc. ('Electrovaya' or the 'Company') (TSX:EFL)(OTCQB:EFLVF), a lithium ion battery manufacturer with industry-leading performance and substantial intellectual property, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement for a private placement of the Company's common shares (a 'Common Share' and, collectively, the 'Common Shares') and warrants to purchase common shares ('Common Warrants') to a single institutional investor for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of approximately C$3.795 million (the 'Private Placement'). Pursuant to the Private Placement, the Company will issue up to 2,919,230 Common Shares and Common Warrants to purchase up to 1,459,615 Common Shares at a combined purchase price of C$1.30 per Common Share and associated Common Warrant. Each Common Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of C$1.60 per Common Share at any time prior to the three-year anniversary of the closing date of the Private Placement (the 'Closing Date'). The Company expects the Closing Date to occur on or about September 29, 2021. The Private Placement is subject to the satisfaction of certain customary closing conditions, including the receipt of all necessary regulatory and stock exchange approvals, including the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange.
Stans Energy Announces the Reinstatement of Securities Trading

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Stans Energy Corp. (the 'Company' or 'Stans') (TSXV:HRE)(OTC PINK:HREEF) is pleased to announce that on September 24, 2021, the TSX-V made a decision to reinstate trading of the Company securities effective Tuesday, September 28, 2021. As per Company's undertaking with the...
Despite DTC Push, Wholesale Might Be More Profitable in the Long Run, Analysts Say

Brands are leaning into their direct-to-consumer businesses. But a new report suggests that doing so might limit profitability in the long run. According a new report from BMO Capital Markets analyst Simeon Siegel, DTC channels can offer retailers lower profit margins than wholesale channels before taxes and interest. The report points out a possible downside to the current retail industry trend of brands like Nike, Adidas and Crocs nixing partnerships with different wholesalers to focus on key accounts and direct-to-consumer channels. Siegel observed an inverse relationship between DTC penetration and reported revenues in the retail companies surveyed in the report over the...
Bullet Blockchain Provides Update on Merger With Britannia Mining

CORK, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Bullet Blockchain LTD. ('Bullet' or the 'Company'), a turnkey crypto mining operation focused on efficiency, stability, transparency and scalability, announced today, that although the Company has been formally acquired by and merged with Britannia Mining, Inc. ('Britannia') (the 'Britannia-Bullet Merger'), and Britannia has completed the necessary state filings to change Britannia's name to Bullet Blockchain, Inc., Britannia continues to work through the process of effectuating the reverse split and formalizing the name change so that the Britannia-Bullet Merger is officially reflected in Britannia's common stock with the OTC Markets Group, Inc ('OTC Markets').
Metalore Announces AGM Results and NCIB Proposal

SIMCOE, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Metalore Resources Limited (TSXV:MET) ('Metalore' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce the results of its recent annual general meeting of shareholders ('AGM'), which was held on September 25, 2021. A total of 1,234,939 common shares (69.57% of the votes attached...
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Conference Call and Webcast

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / Cielo WasteSolutions Corp. (TSXV:CMC)(OTCQB:CWSFF) ('Cielo' or the 'Company') intends to file its financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for fiscal Q1 2022 on SEDAR after markets close on Tuesday, September 28, 2021. The Company will host a conference call on...
