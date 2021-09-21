CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chad Gray Tests Positive for COVID, Mudvayne Pull Out of Festival

By Lauryn Schaffner
 8 days ago
Mudvayne frontman Chad Gray has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, and thus the band has pulled out of an upcoming festival they were set to perform at. “After taking every precaution to follow CDC Covid protocols during rehearsals and recent performance Chad Gray and a few staff members have unfortunately tested positive for Covid-19. The safety of our organization, fans and festival partners must come first. We are left no choice but to cancel our performance at Louder Than Life this weekend," the group wrote in a statement.

irock935.com

