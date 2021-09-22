Infernos Brick Oven Pizza in Tumwater Expresses Gratitude Toward Staff and Community After Fighting the Challenges of the Pandemic
Restaurants everywhere have taken a huge hit during the pandemic, and our local eateries are no different. Infernos Brick Oven Pizza in Tumwater experienced its fair share of difficulties over the course of the last year, and they are grateful to be coming out the other side. Though the struggles may be far from over, owner Clint Owen is hopeful that with his exceptional team and community support, Infernos Pizza will resume as the busy hot spot it was before 2020.www.thurstontalk.com
