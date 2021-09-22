CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bicycles

Knog PWR Trail 1100 review

By Simon Smythe
cyclingweekly.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKnog was originally known for the funky frog-shaped bike light that wrapped its rubber legs around your handlebar and winked: with the Knog PWR Trail 1100 the Australian brand has got more serious but no less innovative. We tested this light as part of a four-up group test, alongside the...

www.cyclingweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
singletracks.com

Norco Optic C2 Review: A Fun Mid-Travel Trail Bike

Singletracks Mid-Travel Mashup reviews on Singletracks and video reviews on our YouTube channel. On the market for close to two years now, the Norco Optic was progressive toward the end of 2019 and still fits right in with the newest of the trail bikes we tested in our recent roundup. When Norco redesigned the Optic, they started from scratch. Some might even say that they had a completely new vision for the Optic.
BICYCLES
singletracks.com

Privateer 141 Review: An Aggressive Trail Bike Under $4K

Singletracks Mid-Travel Mashup reviews on Singletracks and video reviews on our YouTube channel. The Privateer 141 might just be the most interesting bike in our roundup. It’s a trail bike, from a newer brand, that is built long, slack, and stout like an enduro bike. Compared to the 20mm-shorter-travel Pivot Trail 429 that’s also in our test, it’s a huge departure.
BICYCLES
singletracks.com

2021 Specialized S-Works Stumpjumper Review: An Efficient and Lightweight Trail Bike

Singletracks Mid-Travel Mashup reviews on Singletracks and video reviews on our YouTube channel. Some weight and responsibility accompanies a bike review like this one, especially with a model as beloved as the classic Specialized Stumpjumper. There are riders out there who have owned every iteration of this bike, and likely a few who have a spare garage bay full of them. Alas, my job is to negate the fanfare and answer the question of “who and what is this bike best suited for?”
BICYCLES
cyclingweekly.com

New BMC URS gravel bike features front suspension

BMC has added front suspension to its ‘unrestricted’ gravel bike range, launching the URS LT with a coil-sprung system in the steerer. The new LT is the ‘long travel’ option, designed for more adventurous gravel pursuits; at 20mm of travel we’re sure our mountain biking friends will be raising an eyebrow, but then the 20mm made available via ‘MTT suspension fork’ is longer in travel than the 0mm of a rigid fork.
BICYCLES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pwr#Design#Camping#Australian#The Pwr Trail 1100#Usb#Cnd
seeleylake.com

Roads and Trails Tailings 1

Interaction between the speakers and the audience at the Roads and Trails program presented Aug. 7 by the Upper Swan Valley Historical Society generated additional tales worth sharing. These short stories will be shared for the next two weeks to wrap up the series. Drinking stories. The old roads had...
MISSOULA, MT
Juneau Empire

On the Trails: Here and there in August

Early in the month, a female mallard arrived on my pond with her late brood of three good-sized young ones, still wearing lots of down. A week later, they were well-feathered except for a distinguishing fuzzy patch of down on the rumps of the “kids.” At the end of the month, the kids were no longer fuzzy at all, but they still hung out with mom.
JUNEAU, AK
TrendHunter.com

Weatherized Trail-Ready Footwear

Working Class Heroes works on updating the Salomon XT-6 sneaker model for the Fall/Winter 2021 season. The brand prepares the shoes for the wilderness, giving the trail sneakers new aesthetic and functional touches. The lightweight silhouette is enclosed with the brand's notable Quicklace system for easy accessibility. It is also...
APPAREL
cyclingweekly.com

BMC expands its Roadmachine X 'all-road' range

Straddling the interface between gravel and road, BMC's Roadmachine X platform has been revamped for 2022 – with the carbon and aluminium models taking starkly different approaches. Roadmachine X ONE. If the profile of the carbon Roadmachine X bike strikes as a little familiar, that's because it is. The geometry...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bicycles
NewsBreak
Cars
singletracks.com

Michelin Wild AM2 Tire Brings Serenity to Wild Mountain Bike Trails [Review]

Singletracks may receive compensation for purchases made through affiliate links in this article. This is a nice time in the mountain bike world because there are far more good tires than bad ones. Brand loyalists will be easily satisfied venturing outside of the comfort bubble with so many different brands making good trail rubber these days.
BICYCLES
cyclingweekly.com

Specialized introduces Mirror 3D printed tech to Romin Evo saddle

Specialized has rolled out its Mirror 3D printing technology to the Romin Evo saddle. Mirror, which uses 3D printing from a liquid polymer matrix to create a material that is more tuneable than classic foam, was first introduced in the Power saddle base. In direct contrast to the Power, the...
BICYCLES
cyclingweekly.com

Storck's new Aernario.3 Signature Disc weighs 6.2kg and costs under £9K

German brand Storck has launched a 6.2kg disc-brake bike that it says “announces a new era of high-end road bikes.”. The Storck Aernario.3 Signature Disc is limited to 57 pieces, has a frame weight of 700g and is made from the highest quality military-grade carbon-fibre and finished with a very light black glaze, according to Storck.
BICYCLES
cyclingweekly.com

Strava unveils new 3D terrain to help with route-planning

Strava has unveiled a helpful new tool to improve your route-planning, with 3D terrain view. The new feature, which went live on Wednesday (September 22), lets you better visualise the climbs and descents as you map your route on Strava. This 3D Terrain View is the latest update for Strava...
TECHNOLOGY
TheAtlantaVoice

The 2021 Lexus RX 350: A Popular Luxury Sport-Utility

  DETROIT – When you make one of the most popular luxury sport-utilities on the planet, why change it before it is time? Thus, the product planners at Lexus did not do that much to alter the 2021 Lexus RX 350, or the 2022 version. Engineers added a blind-spot monitor with rear traffic alert, and they added power-folding auto-dimming side […]
BUYING CARS
Robb Report

First Drive: Mercedes-Benz’s Bold New EQS Brings Old-World Craftsmanship to the Electric Revolution

The Mercedes-Benz S-Class has long dominated the executive-sedan category with a simple formula, flawlessly executed: seamless propulsion, understated elegance and lavish, amenity-laden comfort. Then the world started paying attention to the electric revolution—S-Class customers included. In response, Mercedes-Benz has finally launched its EQS, the first fully electric luxury sedan from one of the industry’s founding marques, recognizably related to its internal-combustion-powered stablemate and yet a daring departure nonetheless. It’s an S-Class, but certainly not the kind you’re accustomed to. The design is fittingly bold, though far from the prettiest bod Mercedes has produced. The battery-based architecture sitting beneath the occupants...
CARS
The Independent

10 best cordless drills and drivers that will take the drama out of DIY

If most of the jobs on your list of DIY tasks that just require a screwdriver are done then you’re probably eyeing up some of the bigger projects you’ve been putting off for a while. With this in mind, we've been busy testing a variety of cordless drills and drivers that will take the stress out of renovating your home.It used to be that cordless drills were heavy and underpowered, but with lithium batteries as standard they are now a surefire way to take the hassle and hard work out of a range of home improvement jobs.However, your weapon of...
ELECTRONICS
cyclingweekly.com

New Cervélo R5: first ride on Jumbo-Visma's climbing bike

The new Cervélo R5 has been dangled in front of us all year, steadily racking up a season of stunning wins under the likes of Primoz Roglic and Wout Van Aert while all we journalists could do was take photos and speculate. It’s not the way bike launches normally happen,...
BICYCLES
Robb Report

Maintaining a Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport Can Cost Up to $500,000 Every 4 Years—If You Go It Alone

There are few cars more expensive than the Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport, but the $3.96 million sticker price is just the beginning. Muhammad Al Qawi Zamani, a Bugatti enthusiast living in Singapore, recently took it upon himself to outline just how much it costs to service and maintain the limited-edition hypercar in a post on his Facebook page (h/t Carscoops). The answer—at least according to his calculations: nearly half a million dollars every four years or so. Here’s how he laid it out: The added costs will start to kick in around the 14-month mark. That’s when Bugatti’s team of highly trained...
CARS
Robb Report

The First Official Photo of the 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 Is Here

The Chevrolet C8 Corvette Z06 is almost here—and we’ve got the photographic proof. The Detroit automaker released an official image of the first high-performance variant from the current ‘Vette generation on Monday, just two months after sharing what it would sound like. The marque also revealed that the car will make its full debut on October 26. Now, this isn’t actually the first time we’ve seen the new Z06, but it’s the first time we’ve seen it undisguised. Previous glimpses of the mid-engine speed machine have all seen it covered in garish digital camo, including an image of the car being prepared...
CARS
CBS Philly

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Large Group Of Noisy Dirt Bikes, ATVs Take Over Radnor Streets

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Throngs of dirt bikes, ATV, and other types of off-road vehicles flooded parts of Radnor this weekend – and authorities want to find out where exactly they all came from. In dash cam video exclusively obtained by Eyewitness News, police found the large group riding the wrong way down Lancaster Avenue near Villanova. The clan even went through a red light. The intimidating sight is a first for the Main Line. Residents were taken aback by the crowd and noise. “It was definitely alarming,” Villanova student Halina Takahashi told CBS3. “It was so loud.” Costa Xinos of Nova Mediterranean...
VILLANOVA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy