Drew Barrymore discusses season 2 of her talk show and reviving ‘Never Been Kissed’ Character Josie

Drew Barrymore has something to smile about. The talk show host got candid with RuPaul on the September 14 episode of her show and revealed that she is about to do something that she's been wanting to do for years: get her GED. "When I got emancipated when I was 14, the court said it is now your choice to go to school or not and I said, 'Oh boy! I'm never going to school again!' So I never did get a high school diploma," Barrymore shared. "With Ru's support, I'm gonna be pursuing my GED to finally finish my traditional education." RuPaul also shared that he received his GED when he was 19 and learned everything he needed to know from "movies and television."

