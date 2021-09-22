CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Drew Barrymore discusses season 2 of her talk show and reviving ‘Never Been Kissed’ Character Josie

CBS News
CBS News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExecutive producer and host, Drew Barrymore, joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss season two of "The Drew Barrymore Show." She explains why she wants to go deeper this season, while staying optimistic and having fun.

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
districtchronicles.com

Drew Barrymore Returns to Institution She Was Sent Aged 13

For the season two premiere of “The Drew Barrymore Show,” the eponymous host and Hollywood star revisited meaningful places in Los Angeles where she lived and hung out as a younger girl. The final stop was a psychiatric facility that Barrymore’s mom took her to when the star was 13 years old.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Drew Barrymore posts unedited pic with ‘bestie’ Cameron Diaz

Best friends Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore posed for a filter-free photo together that set fans in a frenzy. “Bestie hour with my bestie poo poo!!,” Barrymore captioned the Instagram photo with her “Charlie’s Angels” co-star on Thursday. Both Barrymore, 46, and Diaz, 49, glistened in the unedited photo where...
CELEBRITIES
countryliving.com

Drew Barrymore Fans Are Absolutely Freaking Out Over Her Wild TikTok

Drew Barrymore kicked off her new TikTok page with a bang and with a little help from Josie “Grossie” Geller. On August 29, The Drew Barrymore Show host joined the TikTok world with a Q&A-style video featuring her beloved character Josie from the 1999 rom-com Never Been Kissed. The 46-year-old actress wore her signature pink ruffle dress, side ponytail and braces to address comments in a “Questions I Get Asked” clip.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Barrymore
Amomama

Drew Barrymore Relives Childhood Trauma as She Tears up during Mental Health Institution Visit

Actress Drew Barrymore recently visited a mental health institution where she was placed by her parents when she was a teenager, and she got emotional during the visit. “Charlie’s Angels” star Drew Barrymore took a tour of Los Angeles in celebration of the premiere of Season 2 of “The Drew Barrymore Show” and stopped by the institution where she spent time as a minor.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Never Been Kissed
nickiswift.com

The Childhood Milestone Drew Barrymore Finally Gets To Achieve

Drew Barrymore has something to smile about. The talk show host got candid with RuPaul on the September 14 episode of her show and revealed that she is about to do something that she's been wanting to do for years: get her GED. "When I got emancipated when I was 14, the court said it is now your choice to go to school or not and I said, 'Oh boy! I'm never going to school again!' So I never did get a high school diploma," Barrymore shared. "With Ru's support, I'm gonna be pursuing my GED to finally finish my traditional education." RuPaul also shared that he received his GED when he was 19 and learned everything he needed to know from "movies and television."
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Cameron Diaz & Drew Barrymore Reunite & Snuggle Up In New Selfie Celebrating Over 30 Years Of Being ‘Besties’

Longtime besties Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore posed for a cute selfie as Cameron made an appearance on Drew’s talk show. Get yourself a best friend like Drew Barrymore, 46, has done with Cameron Diaz, 49. As fans know, the two stars have been best friends for a long, long time, even before they starred in the 2000 hit film Charlie’s Angels. And once again, their friendship warmed the hearts of many when they reunited for an adorable selfie during Cameron’s appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show on Wednesday, Sept. 15, See Drew and Cameron’s adorable selfie HERE.
CELEBRITIES
People

Drew Barrymore Uses This Eyeliner Trick Every Day for 'Perky, Perky' Eyes

It can sometimes be tough to get a sense of what a star's really like beyond the cameras, but that's definitely not the case for Drew Barrymore. Whether on her talk show or social media, Barrymore comes off as a lovely, human embodiment of the warm fuzzies — and while no one's bright-eyed and bushy-tailed 24/7, Barrymore just revealed her secret for eternal perkiness. The inside tip? An eyeliner she developed herself.
MAKEUP
Vulture

Drew Barrymore’s Emmy Menu Has Something Called Jason SudEGGkis

The Drew Barrymore Show has returned for a second season, and we are delighted to report that it still feels like a fictional series from The Morning Show universe that escaped into our reality. To mark the show’s triumphant return to daytime TV, Barrymore and crew filmed their premiere week in Los Angeles in front of a live audience. On Friday, the show held an Emmys preview ep on the Paramount lot, which means we got to see Barrymore in full red carpet glam eating deviled eggs. Yes, Drew and her cookbook co-author Pilar Valdes did their own Barrymorian spin on punny Emmys party food names, and the puns are such a stretch you can slap prints on them and call them LulaRoe: “Kate Winslettuce cups,” “Issa Crudi-rae,” and “This Is Truffs” (not “This is HummUs”?) But the prize jewel of this segment, the Fabergé, if you will, is the “Jason SudEGGkis.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Drew Barrymore and kids attend Broadway show with ex and his new wife

Alexa, play “Cool” by Gwen Stefani. Drew Barrymore and Will Kopelman are in a great place post-divorce, as the pair of exes were seen hitting the streets of New York City together with their children, as well as Kopelman’s new wife, Alexandra Michler. It was a true family affair Tuesday...
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Drew Barrymore, 46, Cameron Diaz, 49, praised for ‘aging naturally’ in latest photo

Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz are BFF goals in Barrymore's latest Instagram photo where the two are being praised as ageless beauties. The women, who are two-thirds of Charlie's Angels from the 2000 film (also starring Lucy Liu), look cozy in a new shot posted to the talk show host's social media. And although it's been 21 years since the two first appeared as Angels, many are commenting about how it seems that no time has passed.
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Drew Barrymore Recalls 'Lonely' Childhood as She Breaks Down While Revisiting 'Healthcare' Institution

A rollercoaster of emotions was felt as Drew Barrymore recently revisited her childhood for the season premiere of "The Drew Barrymore Show," on September 14. The 46-year-old star took her viewers through her Los Angeles memory lane as she visited the home where she was raised, her first apartment, and Van Nuys Psychiatric Hospital, per US Weekly.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Michael Vartan Shares Near-“Disaster” Moment While Filming ‘Never Been Kissed’ Scene With Drew Barrymore

Twenty-two years after Never Been Kissed hit theaters, Drew Barrymore had a mini-reunion on her daytime talk show, where Michael Vartan shared a hilarious behind-the-scenes story about their characters’ kiss.  On Tuesday’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the host introduced a clip of Vartan’s character, Sam Coulson, meeting Barrymore’s character, Josie, on the baseball mound to share her first kiss, one of the most memorable moments from the film. “I just wish Michael Vartan could be here to live out that moment again,” Barrymore joked before Vartan jogged onto the set as “Don’t Worry Baby” by The Beach Boys started to...
CELEBRITIES
CBS News

CBS News

291K+
Followers
37K+
Post
204M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy