CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

09/22 – Brantly’s “First Day of Fall” Wednesday Morning Forecast

By Brantly Keiek
wxxv25.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCool, dry, the sound of a nice bonfire roaring and smell of pumpkin spice in the air. We have made it to the first sampling of fall before we really feel like fall sometime in November. High pressure will begin to build to our northwest allowing for surface northerly winds to re-enforce the surface cool air. Rain chances will be nothing short of a fairy tale with overall calm conditions and dry air everywhere.

www.wxxv25.com

Comments / 0

Related
WLOX

Wesley's Monday Morning First Alert Forecast

It's going to be another fantastic day! We'll warm up into the mid 80s with low humidity. However, higher humidity will return by the middle of the week. Rain chances will return, too. Here's the latest forecast. Forecast. Taylor's Saturday GMM First Alert Forecast. Updated: Sep. 25, 2021 at 8:00...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Day Of Fall#Temperature#Cool Air#North Wind
News On 6

Rain Chances Return Midweek

Another summerlike day is ahead of us with gusty southwest winds and temps back into the lower and mid-90s. Gusty southwest winds combined with low afternoon humidity will bring another increase in rapid-fire spread rates across the area. Please use all caution and avoid any activity that may start a grass fire today. The pattern is expected to change soon, and this will bring some rain and thunderstorms chances back to the region, beginning late Tuesday night and continuing occasionally through the end of the week. The chances will remain limited Tuesday into Wednesday despite some encouraging signals in some of the model suites and data. We do anticipate deeper and greater moisture arriving from the south by midweek corresponding with a closed low currently across the southwestern U.S. ejecting northeast and weakening some by Wednesday and Thursday. As this low opens and ejects into the central high plains, another mid-level low is expected to develop southwest of the state. It’s this feature that may bring additional rain and storms into part of the area Thursday through early weekend, but differences in the positioning of the low and some other important synoptic features will keep the confidence low for the weekend even though storm chances will remain for some locations.
ENVIRONMENT
wxxv25.com

9/27 – Rob Knight’s 1st Full Week of Autumn Forecast

The first half of this week will be the end of clear skies and no rain as high-pressure develops and extends along the Mississippi River Valley from the Gulf of Mexico to Canada. Moisture recovery will take some time but should start to see a west to east progression of showers developing today. Portions of the forecast area east of I-55 shouldn’t see any showers and even those west of there should only experience 20-40% coverage.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Drier Weather Pattern With Less Humidity And Plenty Of Sunshine

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — What a difference a week makes! It is finally feeling a little bit more like fall South Florida style as temperatures were slightly cooler Monday morning and the humidity slightly lower courtesy of a cold front that moved in Sunday. South Florida woke up to temperatures mostly in the low 70s. It was 7 to 9 degrees cooler in comparison to Sunday in Broward and about 2 to 5 degrees cooler in Miami-Dade. Dewpoints have decreased as well and it does not feel as steamy as the past few weeks. Temperatures remain warm in the low 80s across the...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
wxxv25.com

09/27 Ryan’s “Rain Soon” Monday Evening Forecast

It had to end some time, so get ready to see rain soon as we get back to a more “late summer-like” pattern. That means our cooler, drier period is over as drier, more humid air moves in. Expect that as early as tonight with a much warmer high near 71 and likely patchy fog. Partly cloudy skies linger as well, and build into tomorrow afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Cloudy Conditions Ahead Of Overnight Storm Chances

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — High temperatures today should be a good five to ten degrees warmer than yesterday with highs near 80 degrees. I have Pittsburgh hitting 79° for a high. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) For the day, I will call our skies partly cloudy but most of our clouds will be in place before 8:00 a.m. and then after 4:00 p.m. The middle of the day should be mostly sunny. Wind speeds will be fairly strong this afternoon with winds hitting 15 to 20 mph. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) With today being so nice, it allows us to take a look ahead at what...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wxxv25.com

09/27 Ryan’s “Calm, Humid” Monday Night Forecast

The cooler, drier weather of last week is gone and calm, more humid weather is moving in. That means our cooler, drier period is over as drier, more humid air moves in. Expect that as early as tonight with a much warmer high near 71 and likely patchy fog. Partly cloudy skies linger as well, and build into tomorrow afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
The Alameda Daily

Cloudy forecast for Alameda? Jump on it!

(ALAMEDA, CA.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Alameda Monday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
ALAMEDA, CA
Terrebonne (OR) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For Terrebonne

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Terrebonne: Sunday, September 26: Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight; Monday, September 27: Chance of light rain then rain showers likely during the day; while rain showers likely overnight; Tuesday, September 28: Chance of rain
TERREBONNE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy