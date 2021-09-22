CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Feds settle with two N. Carolina schools, agency over funds

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — AmeriCorps has announced settlements with two North Carolina universities and a service agency which requires a payment of more than $800,000 to the U.S. to resolved allegations of false claims for grant money, a federal prosecutor says.

Acting U.S. Attorney G. Norman Acker III, in a joint announcement with AmeriCorps, announced the settlements on Tuesday with the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, East Carolina University and the North Carolina Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service. The settlement calls for a total payment of $842,500 to the U.S. for grant funds.

AmeriCorps provides grant funds as student education awards to students based upon certifications of service hours, as well as funds directly to the commission for salaries of certain employees who oversaw AmeriCorps programs, according to a news release.

An investigation showed the universities and the commission caused false certifications for service hours worked and related violations of grant requirements in connection with grant funds paid from 2014 through 2019.

Specifically, the U.S. contended that the schools engaged in widespread violations of grant requirements, acted with reckless disregard in causing false claims, failed to maintain proper internal controls and systematically certified false hours for AmeriCorps members.

Comments / 0

Related
Island Packet Online

UNC and ECU settle with feds after allegedly falsifying volunteer hours for AmeriCorps

UNC-Chapel Hill and East Carolina University reached a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice on Tuesday after officials said the universities made false claims to get AmeriCorps grant money over five years. The universities falsely approved and boosted volunteer hours for members of AmeriCorps, a federal agency for community...
COLLEGES
Shore News Network

United States Reaches $842,500 Settlement with two Public Universities and the North Carolina Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service to Resolve Alleged False Claims for AmeriCorps Funds

Acting United States Attorney G. Norman Acker, III, and AmeriCorps today announced settlements with the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (“UNC-CH”), East Carolina University (“ECU”), and the North Carolina Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service (“NCCV”) requiring the total payment of $842,500 to the United States for alleged false claims for AmeriCorps grant funds.
COLLEGES
bizjournals

These two firms just picked Virginia over North Carolina for 110+ jobs

Two firms considered – and rejected – North Carolina this month in favor of expanding in Virginia. Combined, Kegerreis Digital Marketing and CAVA are bringing more than 110 jobs to Virginia and more than $30 million in investment. It’s unclear how far along the firms were in their negotiations with...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Urban Milwaukee

State Superintendent Slams GOP Over School Funding

In her first-ever State of Education address, Wisconsin State Superintendent Jill Underly took aim at the state’s school funding system and criticized lawmakers for not investing more money in education. The state budget for the next two years doesn’t include any increase in how much money schools receive from the...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#N Carolina#Feds#East Carolina University#Ap#Americorps
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
IMMIGRATION
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
U.S. POLITICS
laborpress.org

Some Home Care Agencies Settle Back-Pay Claims; Others Resist

NEW YORK, N.Y.—With a 2019 decision by the state Court of Appeals giving home health aides the right to claim full pay for some 24-hour shifts, several home-care agencies have agreed to settle class-action suits for alleged minimum-wage violations. The Incare Home Health Care Group, Emanuel, and Renaissance agencies agreed...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
wibwnewsnow.com

State Uses Fed Dollars to Fund Nurse Raises

Kansas hospitals will receive $50 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds for extra pay for nurses to keep them on the job, but will be required to report monthly on how many nurses they’ve lost and why under a plan a state task force has approved. Kansas law required a...
HEALTH
ksal.com

Feds Say Nearly 500 Afghan Refugees Will Be Re-Settled In Kansas

Nearly 500 Afghan refugees may soon call the Sunflower State home. This according to federal officials, who released data on Wednesday listing how many refugees from the war-torn nation would be allocated to each of the 50 states. Each refugee reportedly will receive more than 12-hundred dollars for immediate living...
KANSAS STATE
US News and World Report

Davenport Settles With Former Fire Chief Over Termination

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — The city of Davenport will pay its insurance carrier about $260,000 as part of a settlement of a lawsuit filed by a former fire chief who alleged she was discriminated against because of her age and gender. Former Fire Chief Lynn Washburn-Livingston, 63, contended in her...
DAVENPORT, IA
ednc.org

Perspective | Clashes of power and priorities over funding schools

The standoff over public school funding in North Carolina is not a stand-alone dispute. Rather it is a product of clashing power and priorities, with a resolution to enhance the education of the state’s 1.3 million students hard to reach. Why so difficult when state government has an overflow of...
EDUCATION
theeastcountygazette.com

Fourth $2000 Stimulus Checks: Will Americans Still Receive Relief Payment?

Families have received much-needed financial assistance throughout the pandemic, from stimulus checks to advance child tax credit payments. Last week, millions of families received their third child tax credit check for up to $300 per child. And about 2 million more California residents received their second round of Golden State Stimulus checks for $600 (or up to $1,100) on Sept. 17.
PERSONAL FINANCE
US News and World Report

Iowa Focuses on Masks as Coronavirus Deaths Rise

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — More than 18 months after Iowa's first coronavirus case, the state finds itself in a protracted argument over the value of wearing masks, especially in schools where children are increasingly becoming infected with the virus. As the COVID-19 death toll in Iowa tops 6,400 people,...
IOWA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

585K+
Followers
321K+
Post
276M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy