Public Safety

Croatian police identify woman found with memory loss

By DARKO BANDIC
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatian police said Wednesday they have established the identity of a woman who was found in a remote area on a northern Adriatic island with no recollection of who she was or where she came from.

The police identified the woman as Daniela Adamcova, 57, from Slovakia. They said her identity was established after receiving numerous tips from Croatia and abroad.

Croatian media said that the tip that revealed her identity came from the United States where she reportedly lived until 2015 before moving to Ireland. She was reportedly a successful jewelry designer who ended up becoming homeless.

The woman was discovered Sept. 12 on the island of Krk, sitting on a jagged rock close to the sea in a remote part of the island that is inhabited by bears.

Croatian media reported that the woman communicated in English but couldn’t give her name. She didn’t have identification documents or a cell phone with her, reports said.

Police had released a photo showing a blond woman with blue eyes and bloodied face.

Croatian rescue services said that the woman had spent a night at the sea shore and was found “exhausted and with light injuries and disoriented.” The case drew attention both in Croatia and internationally.

The woman has since been transferred to a hospital in the town of Rijeka. Police described her condition as “stable” and said that Croatian social services will take over once she is released from hospital care.

Patty J.
5d ago

That's just awful... to be alone and not know or remember anything. Might be due to a head injury. Hopefully they'll help her to get the answers she needs.

Lisa K Fox Spegal
5d ago

Noone curious how a very renown jewelry just showed up on a remote part of land Noone can get to? more to this story I'm sure

Jessie S Leichner
5d ago

Wow and there is still so many more questions as in how did she get to this island 🏝. Glad she’s found safe .

