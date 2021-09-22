CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Nigel Farage on Biden's 'utterly bizarre' meeting with Boris Johnson: Is he actually 'fit' for office?

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Brexit Party Leader Nigel Farage told "Fox & Friends First" Wednesday that some in Britain are asking if Joe Biden is fit to be in office. Farage argued when Biden "doesn’t take questions from journalists" he "isn’t accountable for what he's doing as leader of America or leader of the free world." He said Johnson was "stunned" when Biden declined to call on U.S. reporters Tuesday after Johnson answered questions from the British press.

Richard Tassoni
5d ago

Well I bet a lot of those reporters voted for Biden thinking Biden will be so nice to us and answer our questions so nice he will be a great president, HE FOOLED YOU.

SurfsUp
5d ago

Biden wanted to present his own narrative to Americans, likely more lies. It's amazing how much democrats are willing to accept this no transparency situation with their cult leader.

Jen Burkhalter
4d ago

We agree he is not fit to run this country..This is now the time new laws need to be set per age requirement of the President and how long someone can be in Congress.

Nigel Farage
Joe Biden
Boris Johnson
Macon Telegraph

‘Divide and conquer’: World leaders get VP welcome, meetings with Kamala Harris before Biden

When foreign leaders come to the White House these days, Vice President Kamala Harris is often among the first officials they see. Harris and President Joe Biden are taking a divide and conquer approach to meetings with world leaders in which Harris regularly greets and holds separate sessions with heads of government before they meet with Biden in the Oval Office when they visit Washington.
TheDailyBeast

Biden’s Black Allies ‘Pissed’ Biden Is ‘Following the Trump Policy’ With Haitians

Long-simmering criticism of the Biden administration’s approach to immigration policy by Democratic allies has taken on a new dimension this week, as civil rights groups and lawmakers express growing concerns that the treatment of Haitian asylum-seekers by American immigration authorities reinforces anti-Black racism. The undeniably racial component of the ongoing...
HuffingtonPost

Jen Psaki Blames Boris Johnson For Upsetting The Press At Biden Meeting

The White House has pointed the finger at U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson for causing upset among journalists during his U.S. trip. The prime minister was in the Oval Office during a meeting with President Joe Biden on Tuesday when he suddenly decided to take questions from two British journalists – White House aides then cut him off mid-sentence.
Washington Post

Boris Johnson liked Trump. Now he seems to love Biden.

Boris Johnson was as an ally of Donald Trump’s. The former president referred to the British prime minister as “Britain Trump,” and Johnson praised Trump’s handling of the U.S. economy. But now Johnson has made a 180-degree turn, and he’s singing President Biden’s praises. Fresh from what he viewed as a triumphant visit to the White House on Tuesday, Johnson sat down with The Washington Post’s Lally Weymouth at the British ambassador’s temporary residence in Washington to spell out with boyish enthusiasm what he had received from the Biden administration during his trip to D.C. — including the lifting of a coronavirus-driven travel ban, among other items. The prime minister wanted to minimize France’s displeasure at being cut out of the recent submarine deal negotiated over months in secret by Britain, the United States and Australia. Without missing a beat, he brushed off the words of French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, who called the secret deal “a knife in the back” and a “unilateral, brutal and unpredictable decision.” Only a few weeks ago, Johnson and senior members of his government saw the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan as unwise and reportedly were annoyed at not being given advance notice by the White House. Now Johnson is talking about working with the Taliban. Edited excerpts of the interview follow:
The Independent

Biden polls lowest in presidency as another shows even Trump is now more popular

President Joe Biden’s approval rating has sunk to its lowest levels since the beginning of his presidency, and a majority now disapprove of his performance for the first time, a Gallup poll revealed, as another poll shows former president Donald Trump more popular than him.Gallup conducted the survey between September 1 and 17 after the United States evacuated more than 120,000 people from Afghanistan. President Biden’s approval numbers are down six points from August, when 49 per cent of those polled approved of his performance and 48 per cent disapproved. Mr Biden saw his greatest decline with independent voters. In...
Fox News

Joe Rogan predicts Trump will run in 2024 and is 'probably gonna win' against Biden, Harris would also lose

Podcast giant Joe Rogan appeared confident that not only Donald Trump will run for president again but he will likely beat President Biden in 2024. On Tuesday's installment of "The Joe Rogan Experience," Rogan sat down with Amanda Knox, who was acquitted by the Italian Supreme Court after she was previously accused of murder as a foreign exchange student.
mediaite.com

Psaki Blames Boris Johnson for Biden Not Taking Questions in Oval Office

White House press secretary Jen Psaki faulted British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday for the rancorous end to his Tuesday appearance with President Joe Biden. Psaki was asked about the issue by a reporter at her daily press conference on Wednesday, who asked her to address “what transpired in the Oval Office … when we were all in there trying to hear from the president and the prime minister.”
Daily Mail

Brazil's fully vaccinated health minister who tested positive for COVID-19 gave protesters the middle finger as he departed UN after meeting with UK PM Boris Johnson

Brazil's Minister of Health, who tested positive for COVID-19 while attending a United Nations conference in New York City, was seen on video giving protesters the middle finger after meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and staying at the same hotel as Joe Biden. Brazilian journalist Raquel Krähenbühl tweeted...
Fox News

Dana Perino on 'Kilmeade Show': Biden ignoring questions during Boris Johnson meeting ‘looked terrible’

"America's Newsroom" host Dana Perino said on "The Brian Kilmeade Show" Wednesday it looked "terrible" for the White House to have President Biden ignore questions from American reporters while UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson answered questions from the British press. Perino noted it's "tradition" for the president and a visiting world leader to each answer a few questions from the press.
