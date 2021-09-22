CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man City Defensive Duo Facing Two Weeks Sidelined With Injuries

By Vayam Lahoti
CityXtra
CityXtra
 5 days ago
The Sky Blues returned to winning ways with a 6-1 win against Wycombe Wanderers in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday evening after their frustrating goalless draw with Southampton at the Etihad Stadium at the weekend.

Stones and Laporte didn't train prior to City's win over Leipzig in mid-week, with Pep Guardiola confirming in his pre-match press-conference that the duo were injured ahead of the tie.

While Stones is still suffering from a muscle injury he picked up in the recent international break, it has emerged that Laporte has groin/hip issues, which have put the duo on the treatment table for the coming weeks.

As reported by Mike McGrath of The Telegraph, Stones and Laporte are out of action for a period of two weeks for City.

This means that the duo will miss out entirely on City's upcoming trips to face Chelsea, PSG and Liverpool.

Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake should hence continue in central defence for the Champions League finalists, who handed debuts to five academy stars in their win in mid-week over Wycombe.

Ahead of City's stalemate with Southampton at the weekend, Guardiola was asked for an update on Stones and Laporte, and whether they would be fit to feature against the Saints.

The 50-year-old said: "Muscle injury. (John) Stones didn't play for us (City), and played 90 minutes for the (England) National Team and came back injured.

"(Aymeric) Laporte came back with some niggles, but he wanted to play against Leicester, but after that game his niggles were a little bit higher, and we didn't want to take a risk."

