General Mills' profit slips, but beats estimates as pandemic trends continue

By Staff
bizjournals
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeneral Mills Inc. posted better-than-expected results for its fiscal first quarter, buoyed by the same sort of consumer habits that have been a boon for the company since the Covid-19 pandemic began. The Golden Valley-based company said it earned $627 million, or $1.02 per share, for the quarter ended Aug....

www.bizjournals.com

Benzinga

51job Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates

51job, Inc. (NYSE: JOBS) reported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 32.6% year-over-year to $170.2 million (RMB1.1 billion), beating the consensus of $133.33 million. Online recruitment services revenues increased 17.4% Y/Y to RMB590.6 million ($91.5 million), and Other human-resource-related revenues increased 56.2% Y/Y to RMB508.1 million ($78.7 million). Adjusted EPS declined...
Minneapolis Star Tribune

General Mills continues its pandemic-era growth despite inflation, supply chain pressures

General Mills Inc. is still riding the pandemic's tailwinds despite Wall Street's concern over inflation and higher supply chain costs. The company brought in $4.5 billion in revenue this summer — more than it did during summer 2020 — surprising investors. Its biggest gains last quarter, announced Wednesday, were in pet food, and convenience stores and food service as people got out of their houses to travel and dine following widespread vaccination against COVID-19.
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
Benzinga

General Mills Q1 Earnings Top Estimates

General Mills Inc (NYSE: GIS) reported first-quarter FY22 net sales growth of 4% year-on-year, to $4.54 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $4.29 billion. North America Retail segment sales declined 3% Y/Y. Pet segment sales increased 25%, while Convenience Stores & Foodservice segment sales rose 23%. The gross margin contracted...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pandemic#General Mills Inc#Tyson Foods#Mexican
Entrepreneur

General Mills Proves You Want Consumer Staples Exposure

Consumer Staples Bluechip General Mills Outperforms. If General Mills (NYSE: GIS) fiscal Q1 results are foreshadowing results within the consumer staples sector the way that we think results from Federal Express (NYSE: FDX) and Lennar (NYSE: LEN) are foreshadowing results for the broader market, the consumer staples sector is one where you want to be for the Q3 earnings season and the fourth quarter in general. Not only was the company able to produce growth well above consensus but it also beat on the bottom line as well. While inflationary pressures are present, they did not cut into the bottom line as deeply as expected and led the company to raise its guidance. Both Federal Express and Lennar lowered their guidance. Speaking from the perspective of dividend growth investing, we prefer companies that are beating consensus on the top and bottom line and guiding higher versus those that aren't.
kdal610.com

Cheerios-owner General Mills beats quarterly sales estimates

(Reuters) – Cheerios maker General Mills Inc reported better-than-expected first-quarter sales on Wednesday, as strong growth in its pet foods business cushioned a slowdown in demand for its cooking sauces and baking products. Purchases of pet food, such as General Mills’ premium brand Blue Buffalo, have soared in the past...
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: General Mills, FedEx, Adobe and more

Check out the companies making headlines in the premarket. General Mills — Shares of General Mills added 1.7% in the premarket after the food company reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings. General Mills posted adjusted earnings of 99 cents per share compared with the analyst consensus of 89 cents per share, according to StreetAccount. Quarterly revenue also topped projections.
CNBC

General Mills warns of major price increases

Evercore ISI senior managing director David Palmer joins The Exchange with his reaction to General Mills' announcement today that they're expecting to increase prices across the board. "For General Mills, it's really more about the cost," he says about why the price increases are necessary.
ShareCast

Dignity H1 underlying pre-tax profits slip

Funeral services provider Dignity said on Tuesday that underlying pre-tax profits had slipped in the six months ended 25 June despite posting broadly flat underlying revenues year-on-year. 4,034.05. 14:20 21/09/21. n/a. n/a. 7,470.67. 14:20 21/09/21. n/a. n/a. 2,568.24. 14:20 21/09/21. -1.48%. -38.60. Dignity stated underlying revenues were little changed when...
Benzinga

Price Over Earnings Overview: General Mills

Looking into the current session, General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS) is trading at $58.31, after a 0.70% decrease. Over the past month, the stock decreased by 3.30%, but over the past year, it actually went up by 0.76%. With questionable short-term performance like this, and great long-term performance, long-term shareholders might want to start looking into the company's price-to-earnings ratio.
ShareCast

Galliford Try profit beats guidance

Galliford Try's annual profit beat guidance as the construction group emerged from the worst of the Covid-19 crisis. The company swung to a pretax profit of £11.4m in the year to the end of June from a £59.7m loss a year earlier. Revenue increased to £1.13bn from £1.09bn. Profit was...
MarketWatch

PSEG boosts dividend, sets $500 million stock buyback

PSEG said Monday it'll increase its annual dividend by 12 cents a share to $2.16 per share beginning in the first quarter of 2022 and buy back $500 million in stock after it closes the $1.9 billion sale of its Fossil unit to ArcLight Capital Partner LLC, as announced in August. The Newark, N.J.-based power company said it will increase its 2021 to 2025 utility capital spending program by $1 billion to $14 billion to $16 billion. The company said it expects 2022 non-GAAP operating earnings of $3.30 to $3.60 per share, exclusive of results from Fossil. PSEG continues to expect full-year 2021 non-GAAP operating earnings of $3.50 to $3.65 per share. Wall Street analysts expect the company to earn $3.55 a share in 2021 and $3.46 a share in 2022, according to data from FactSet. PSEG shares have risen 4% this year, compared to an increase of 18.6% by the S&P 500 .
NEWARK, NJ
bizjournals

Here’s how much the pandemic helped grocery sales and how Kroger stacks up

The pandemic fueled powerful sales growth across the grocery business, but while Kroger Co.’s results soared, it didn’t realize as much of a gain as the industry as a whole did, according to a new report. Food retailers’ same-store sales soared 15.8% last year, according to trade group FMI —...
capitalspectator.com

US Growth For Q3 Estimate Continues To Ease

The US economy remains on track to post a strong increase in output for the third quarter, but the current estimate reflects an ongoing deceleration from previous nowcasts. Today’s revision indicates that output will rise 4.7% in the July-through-September quarter, based on the median nowcast of several estimates compiled by CapitalSpectator.com. That’s a solid gain, but it’s moderately below the previous 5.1% estimate (published on Aug. 31) and recent updates suggest a downside bias will continue to trim estimates in the weeks ahead.
ECONOMY

