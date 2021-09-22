Joel Corry Straddles the Line Between the Underground and Mainstream

With the coronavirus pandemic seemingly easing off and offices cautiously reopening, workers across the capital are having to face up to the inevitable and reluctantly cast aside their favoured dressing gowns to rejoin the Great Commute on the London Underground.The Tube reported its busiest day since March 2020 on Monday 6 September, with 831,000 people tapping into the turnstiles between 7am and 10am, according to Transport For London (TfL), placing travel at 47 per cent of pre-pandemic levels and up 12.5 per cent on the previous Friday.In a normal year, an astonishing 1.35 billion people venture below the streets to...

TRAFFIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO