Miami, FL

Joel Corry Straddles the Line Between the Underground and Mainstream

By Alex Dias
Miami New Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoel Corry is well-known for chart-topping commercial dance hits like "Head & Heart" with Mnek and his most recent collaboration with Jax Jones, "Out Out," featuring Charli XCX and Saweetie. He expertly rides the line between heartfelt vocals and dance floor-ready party beats. More than a decade into his career, he's cracked the code on what pops at the club and on the radio. He's racked up more than a billion streams on only a small portion of his catalog.

