The 16 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Stay up partying to everything from Afrobeats to reggae at Wayup Stayup at Freehold Miami. Hosted by Bashment, the Thursday-night shindig is always free with RSVP. In addition to the music, the party serves up traditional Jamaican flavors like King Patty's to fuel your night. After you recharge, get ready to dance to dancehall, soca, and hip-hop. 9 p.m. Thursday, at Freehold Miami, 2219 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-280-0330; freeholdmiami.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden.