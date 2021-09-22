Full steam ahead
Alex Ilacqua, Caroline Hsu, and Jay Natarajan (pictured, from left) received the Digital Award at the 2021 Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) Energy Challenge. Juniors at The Village School, the three participated in the high school competition in which teams work to solve a real-world energy challenge. OTC program leaders hope to discover innovations from the next generation of engineers and scientists and inform students of opportunities in the energy industry.thebuzzmagazines.com
