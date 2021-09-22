Full steam ahead

The Rosenberg Railroad Museum’s Fall Fun Fest is gearing up for its seventh edition of welcoming rail-curious patrons to enjoy activities in and around the museum. The Seventh Annual Fall Fun Fest-May the Steam Be With You Fundraiser is slated to take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at the museum at 1921 Avenue F in Rosenberg. It is the museum’s first festival fundraiser since 2019 with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic wiping out activities at the facility in 2020.

