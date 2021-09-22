CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rad Power RadCity 5 Plus is an electric bike made for commuters

By Mike Prospero
Tom's Guide
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs more commuters look for alternative methods of getting around, electric bikes such as the new Rad Power RadCity 5 Plus, are sure to gain traction. The RadCity 5 Plus sports a somewhat sleeker design than its predecessor, the RadCity 4, as well as a slightly longer range — and a slightly higher price.

