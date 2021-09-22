Rad Power RadCity 5 Plus is an electric bike made for commuters

To recap, the modern-day urban environment is not friendly to cars with average American work commute times to be half an hour and commute distance to be 12 miles. Since workdays start at about the same time and so everyone is leaving to go to work, the problem is obvious. Traffic jams and rush hours. Scooters come to mind as an obvious solution since they are compact and can just swift through traffic. The inclination of younger people to find greener transport and to live in smaller houses is also a problem greatly solved by electric scooters.

