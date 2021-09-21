CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Livewire Ergogenics Questions & Anwsers

Benzinga
 7 days ago

You can purchase shares of Livewire Ergogenics (OTC: LVVV) through any online brokerage. View our list of the best stock brokerages. There are no as such competitors for Livewire Ergogenics. Q. What is the target price for Livewire Ergogenics (LVVV) stock?. A. There is no analysis for Livewire Ergogenics. Q.

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Innovator Loup Frontier Tech E Questions & Anwsers

Q How do I buy Innovator Loup Frontier Tech E (LOUP) stock?. You can purchase shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech E (ARCA: LOUP) through any online brokerage. View our list of the best stock brokerages. Q. Who are Innovator Loup Frontier Tech E's (LOUP) competitors?. A. There are no...
MARKETS
Benzinga

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Questions & Anwsers

Q How do I buy MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (BULZ) stock?. You can purchase shares of MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (ARCA: BULZ) through any online brokerage. View our list of the best stock brokerages. Q. Who are MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN's...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Hair products maker Olaplex boosts IPO price ahead of debut

Olaplex Holdings Inc. on Tuesday hiked the estimated price range of its upcoming initial public offering to $17-$19 a share, from $14-$16 a share. The Santa Barbara, Calif.-based hair-products maker kept the size of the offering at 67 million shares. At the midpoint of the higher price range, the company will raise $1.2 billion with lead underwriters Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and Barclays. The IPO is expected to price later this week and trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol OLPX. After the IPO, investment funds affiliated with Advent International Corp. will own about 78.2% of the company's shares if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares of common stock.
BEAUTY & FASHION
MarketWatch

Clean energy storage company Fluence Energy files for IPO

Clean energy storage company Fluence Energy Inc. filed for an initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker 'FLNC.' The company did not offer details of how many shares it plans to offer or at what price, but said it will have 3 classes of common stock after the offering, Class A, Class B-1 and Class B-2, with the B-1 shares carrying more votes than the others. JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 16 banks. Proceeds will be used to repay debt and for working capital and other general corporate purposes. The company had a net loss of $74.8 million in the nine months to June 30, and revenue of $430.4 million, according to its filing documents. "We are enabling the global clean energy transition with market-leading energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage," the company says in the documents.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Q Who#Lvvv
Benzinga

Director Of Klx Energy Services Holdings Sold $285K In Stock

Corbin J. Robertson, Jr., Director at Klx Energy Services Hldgs (NASDAQ:KLXE), made a large insider sell on September 24, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday showed that Jr. sold 60,357 shares of Klx Energy Services Hldgs at prices ranging from $4.72 to $4.84. The total transaction amounted to $285,905.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Tesla Shares Are Falling

Shares of large technology companies, including Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), are trading lower amid a rise in bond yields, which has weighed on growth stock valuations. The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday high of 1.567% Tuesday morning before dipping to around the 1.544% level. The spike in the 10-year note this week comes after the Federal Reserve last week spoke on winding down its ongoing asset purchasing program.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Are Ondas Shares Trading Higher Today?

Ondas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ONDS) hosted a virtual investor presentation focused on American Robotics on September 28, followed by a stock rally. Ondas demonstrated how the AR was ready with automated AI-powered drones, technically advanced marketplace platform, unique FAA approvals to drive growth in the drone market, implying a barely penetrated market opportunity worth $100 billion.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Growing CBD Market Lures Mainstream Businesses

With the production of hemp legalized under the 2018 Farm Bill, some mainstream supplement companies are positioning themselves to get into CBD-infused vitamin products — a market that was estimated at $1.64 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $13.9 billion by 2028, according to a report from Grand View Research.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Jefferies lifts financial stock rating to overweight from

Jefferies equity strategist Steven G. DeSanctis on Tuesday lifted the firm's rating on financial stocks to overweight from market weight in a reaction to bearish sentiment around the sector and the prospect of higher interest rates. "Sentiment is downright awful," he said. "When flows are this bad, the group rebounds and delivers better than average performance." The sector offers cheap valuations currently and may be helped by GDP growth of 4% next year. "We think '22 earnings numbers are very conservative and should move up, keeping the revision ratios above average," DeSanctis said. M&A activity remains at record levels and could boost performance. Among the stocks in the group, Jefferies spotlighted Ares Management , Carlyle Group , First Cash Inc. , Hancock Whitney , LPL Financial , OneMain Holdings , Signature Bank , SLM Corp. , Sterling Bancorp , Western Alliance Bancorp and Wintrust Financial . The SPDR Regional Banking ETF is up 30.9% so far this year, compared to a rise of 16.6% by the S&P 500 .
STOCKS
Benzinga

Fund That Flip Continues to Report Impressive Growth in an Economy Hungry for Tangible Assets Like Real Estate

In the age of cryptocurrency, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and a multitude of stock market equity opportunities, many investors are increasingly shifting their investing strategy to include tangible assets like real estate. That shift has been a boon to the residential real estate investment platform, Fund That Flip, which not only continues to grow its revenue but is consistently listed as one of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies, landing on the Inc. 5000 for the 3rd year in a row.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy