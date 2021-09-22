CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doctors’ offices should be exempt from one-size-fits-all OSHA rule

By Andis Robeznieks
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA one-size-fits-all interim federal rule for health care workplace protections against COVID-19 may be appropriate for hospitals and long-term care facilities but creates burdensome and duplicative requirements for physicians’ offices and ambulatory clinics. The AMA is urging the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to exempt 161,977 physician offices and...

5d ago

I think everyone should be exempt considering it's not a one size fit all and the government doesn't own our bodies, my body is my choice

